Trump Flips 9th Circuit Court Like a Boss and Gets a Huge Win in His Quest to Defund Planned Parenthood

For the last forty years, at least, conservative media and thinkers have lamented the absolutely ridiculous rulings that have come out of the "cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs" 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Many of those rulings targeted Christians, maliciously removing religious symbols and forcing pro-life crisis pregnancy centers to advertise for abortion clinics. More recently, the 9th Circuit tried to stop Trump's travel ban, a ruling that was slapped down by the Supreme Court (a common occurrence). But the long reign of terror by the fruits and nuts on the California court appears to be finally over, thanks to President Trump.

Trump has appointed ten constitutionalist judges to lifetime positions on the San Francisco court and has effectively tilted the balance in favor of conservatives, which is sending waves of fear through the left. The Los Angeles Times reported:

Of the senior judges who will be deciding cases on “merits” panels — reading briefs and issuing rulings — 10 are Republicans and only three are Democratic appointees, [9th Circuit Judge Milan D.] Smith said. “You will see a sea change in the 9th Circuit on day-to-day decisions,” Smith predicted.

The LA Times went on to predict that the court would swing the president's way on reproductive issues. We didn't have long to wait to see that come true. For the first time I can recall, I'm able to report that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has finally ruled correctly, deciding on Monday that the Trump administration has every legal right to continue stripping federal funding from the baby butchery known as Planned Parenthood.

The Daily Caller reported,

The court upheld the Trump administration’s June 2019 declaration that taxpayer-funded clinics must stop referring women for abortions or be stripped of their Title X funding...The rules, which advance President Donald Trump’s promise to stop funding businesses that perform abortions, require that organizations that perform abortions and make abortion referrals will have to do so in separate buildings from those that receive Title X federal funds. “Today’s ruling is a vindication of President Trump’s pro-life policies and a victory for the American people,” Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement, adding that abortion is not family planning and that “a strong majority of Americans” oppose taxpayer-funded abortions.

Planned Parenthood withdrew from the Title X program and gave up $60 million of our dollars as a result. That's a huge win for the pro-life movement, which has been lobbying to stop all taxpayer funding of Planned Parenthood. Of all the successes that Donald Trump has achieved, this might be the most satisfying—with the greatest return on investment for America.

