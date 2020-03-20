Trump Explodes, 'You're a Terrible Reporter' as Media Makes Presser All About Themselves Again

At Friday's press conference, President Trump had one of his famous outbursts, directed at NBC's Peter Alexander who, like the rest of the media, was searching for the worst possible angle to cover during the Chinese coronavirus crisis. For the last several days, reporters have been writing doomsday scenarios and capitalizing on Americans' worst fears.

Throughout the briefing, reporters peppered the president with negativity and worst-case scenarios and refused to accept his positive answers, instead needling him to admit that things are very bad and the worst is yet to come.

"What do you say to Americans, who are watching you right now, who are scared?" asked Alexander, assuming that we're all out here cowering under our beds. The president let him have it but good. "I say that you're a terrible reporter. That's what I say," retorted Trump. "I think it's a very nasty question." He went on to say, "The American people are looking for answers and for hope and you're doing sensationalism. That's really bad reporting."

Trump dismissed him saying, "You ought to be ashamed of yourself." Watch:

.@PeterAlexander: What do you say to Americans, who are watching you right now, who are scared?"



President Trump: "I say that you're a terrible reporter. That's what I say. I think it's a very nasty question. And I think it's a very bad signal that you're putting out..."

A rabid reporterette wouldn't let it go and demanded to know why Trump called Alexander a terrible reporter. Ignoring the fact that millions of Americans want facts and reassurance, she instead focused on the feelings of the press corps. They sure can dish it out but clutch their pearls in outrage when their motives are questioned.

The president went on to explain why these types of questions and hysterical reporting are unhelpful and only serve to sensationalize the crisis and harm the public.

"There's a lot of great journalism," Trump said, "and a lot of fake news out there." The president continued to praise journalism as a profession: "It is a very important profession that you're in. It's a profession that I think is incredible. I cherish it, but when people are dishonest they truly hurt our country."

The president went on to give the American people a hopeful message saying they have "done an incredible job" with what the people have been through so far.

President Trump described himself as optimistic and full of hope. He believes the people are with him and not scared, but acting in a prudent and measured way in a difficult time. "When, not IF, when we win the war," he said he is confident that jobs will come back.

The president wants the media to share the good news with the country and stop fear-mongering and searching for the worst-case scenarios and instead focus on the enormous efforts that are underway to bring this crisis to a swift end. No U.S. hospitals have been overwhelmed thus far, supplies are on the way, and American companies are stepping up to fill in any shortage gaps by manufacturing anything that is needed. Cruiselines are offering ships for more hospital space, Navy ships are being deployed to the places hardest hit, and millions of masks for medical professionals are on the way. But none of the reporters in that room wanted to focus on these amazing developments and instead were single-mindedly trying to trip Trump up and get a viral clip of themselves on social media because "orange man bad."

"Coming together is much harder when we have dishonest journalists," Trump said. Indeed, the president and his team have moved huge mountains of regulations and enacted war-time measures to make sure that Americans will not suffer needlessly during this time. Even Democrats like Governor Cuomo and Ilhan Omar are singing his praises, which boggles the mind.

The fact that our press is rooting for worst-case scenarios that would see millions of Americans dead just so they can write negative stories about Trump should make all of us turn them off. They behave like buffoons, whether propagating Chinese Communist messaging or trying to terrify Americans by not reporting all the good things that the president is doing in this time of uncertainty.

Here's the full press conference, where you can see the worst reporters on earth doing their best to make a crisis worse.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter