send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics

Trump Destroys Mitt Romney on Twitter Following His Vote to Convict

By Matt Margolis 2020-02-05T19:23:41
chat comments

Donald Trump is not one for subtlety, that's for sure. A few hours after Mitt's announcement that he would vote to convict Trump on one impeachment charge, Trump posted the following video on Twitter, accusing Romney of "posing as a Republican" who wanted to "infiltrate" Trump's administration as Secretary of State, whose cover as a Democrat asset has now been blown:

This video appears to be an expanded version of a video Trump posted back in September, after Romney called for more information regarding the infamous phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky.

Trump also announced that he will make a public statement at noon on Thursday "to discuss our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax!"

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Mitt Romney to Vote to Convict President Trump for Abuse of Power

https://pjmedia.com/trending/trump-destroys-mitt-romney-on-twitter-following-his-vote-to-convict/

Related: impeachment, Mitt Romney
Editor's Choice
Victory Lap: Drunkblogging the SOTU
Comments
NBA Superstar Credits His Faith for Historic Scoring Binge
Comments
VIP: #NeverTrump, What WILL You Give Up to Own Trump?
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media