Trump Destroys Mitt Romney on Twitter Following His Vote to Convict

Donald Trump is not one for subtlety, that's for sure. A few hours after Mitt's announcement that he would vote to convict Trump on one impeachment charge, Trump posted the following video on Twitter, accusing Romney of "posing as a Republican" who wanted to "infiltrate" Trump's administration as Secretary of State, whose cover as a Democrat asset has now been blown:

This video appears to be an expanded version of a video Trump posted back in September, after Romney called for more information regarding the infamous phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky.

Trump also announced that he will make a public statement at noon on Thursday "to discuss our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax!"

I will be making a public statement tomorrow at 12:00pm from the @WhiteHouse to discuss our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis