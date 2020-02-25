Trump Destroys CNN and Jim Acosta After Stupid Question About Russian Interference

Jim Acosta's working relationship with the Trump White House has been contentious, to say the least. In 2018 he was briefly banned from the White House after refusing to give up his microphone to a young female White House aid. Well, Acosta put his foot in his mouth again, this time on foreign soil on Tuesday when he asked Trump about Russian interference in the upcoming election during a press conference in New Dehli, India.

"Can you pledge to the American people that you will not accept any foreign assistance in the upcoming election?" Acosta asked, before including a few follow-up questions.

“First of all, I want no help from any country, and I haven’t been given help from any country. And if you see what CNN, your wonderful network said, I guess they apologized in a way for—didn’t they apologize for the fact they said certain things that weren’t true? Tell me what was their apology yesterday, what did they say?"

"Mr. President, I think our record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours sometimes if you don’t mind me saying," Acosta fired back.

"Let me tell you about your record. Your record is so bad you ought to be ashamed of yourself. You probably have the worst record in the history of broadcasting," Trump charged.

You can watch the entire exchange below:

Watch: CNN’s Jim @Acosta and President @realDonaldTrump just had quite a clash over Russia pic.twitter.com/eNyzavWuzi — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) February 25, 2020

Trump had been referring to a CNN report that Russia was actively assisting his reelection effort, a claim that CNN and other outlets jumped on without verifying, and was later pushed back on.

Seriously, would Acosta ask the same question of Bernie Sanders, who was also reportedly the beneficiary of Russian assistance? Not likely. The media seems intent on keeping the cloud of Russia hanging over Trump's head, despite the Russian collusion conspiracy theory being debunked.

As for CNN's record, which Acosta so proudly boasted about, it's really nothing to brag about. But, for sure, Acosta will be praised by the left for essentially calling the president a liar while in a foreign country. It think it's about time he loses his White House press credentials again... for good.

