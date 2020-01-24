Trump Defends the Unborn at March for Life: Every Life 'Is in the Image of Almighty God'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump gave a short, forceful, and historic speech at the March for Life on Friday. He became the first president in history to attend and speak at the March for Life in person. The president received deafening applause from the thousands in attendance as he championed the dignity of the unborn, condemned radical Democrat proposals on abortion, and touted his historic wins for the pro-life movement.

"Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House," Trump declared. He mentioned his administration's efforts on the Mexico City Policy, a pro-life rule on Title X funding, support for the Little Sisters of the Poor, new rules preserving faith-based adoption, and his 187 confirmed originalist federal judges.

“It is my profound honor to be the first president in U.S. history to attend the @march_for_life!” - @realDonaldTrump gets massive applause speaking at #MarchForLife #iStand4Life #MAGA pic.twitter.com/DeXYIDmtch — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) January 24, 2020

"Sadly, the far-left is actively working to erase our God-given rights, shut down faith-based charities, ban religious believers from the public square, and silence Americans who believe in the sanctity of life," the president declared. "They are coming after me because I am fighting for you and we are fighting for those who have no voice, and we will win."

"When it comes to abortion, Democrats have embraced the most radical and extreme positions for years and decades, and you could even say for centuries," Trump added. "Nearly every top Democrat in Congress now supports taxpayer-funded abortion all the way up until the moment of birth."

The president recalled the radical steps Democrats took to forward abortion over the past year.

"Last year, lawmakers in New York cheered with delight upon the passage of legislation that would allow a baby to be ripped from the mother’s womb right up until delivery," he declared. "Then we had the case of the Democrat governor in the state of Virginia, the Commonwealth of Virginia —and we love the commonwealth of Virginia but what is going on in Virginia?! — The governor stated that he would execute a baby after birth."

"Democrats even fought legislation that would give medical care to babies who survive attempted abortions, and that’s why I’ve called on Congress … to defend the dignity of life and pass legislation prohibiting late-term abortion of children who can feel pain in their mother’s womb."

Trump also heralded the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. "Today millions of extraordinary women across the nation are using the power of their vote [to protect] the right to life!"

The president celebrated a whole host of pro-life activism, not just fighting abortion.

"You stand for life each and every day. You provide housing, education, jobs, and medical care to the women that you serve. You find loving families for children in need of a forever home. You host baby showers for expecting moms. You just make it your life’s mission to help spread God’s grace," Trump declared.

"And to all of the moms here today, we celebrate you and we declare that mothers are heroes," he added.

"Your strength, devotion, and drive is what powers our nation and because of you our country has been blessed with amazing souls who have changed the course of human history."

He concluded the speech with a firm declaration of the sanctity of human life, born and unborn.

"Every child brings joy to a family, every person is worth protecting, and above all we know that every human soul is divine and every human life, born and unborn, is made in the holy image of almighty God," Trump said.

During the speech, the crowd began chanting, "Four more years! Four more years!"

President @realDonaldTrump celebrates mothers as “heroes” and declares that “every human life, born and unborn, is made in the holy image of God!” Historic. #MarchForLife @March_for_Life #iStand4Life pic.twitter.com/2inxNGbcnN — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) January 24, 2020

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.