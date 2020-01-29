Trump Boosters Accused of Using Democratic Tactic of Handing Out Cash in Black Communities

The organizers say the events are run by the book and intended to promote economic development in inner cities. But the group behind the cash giveaways is registered as a 501(c)3 charitable organization. One leading legal expert on nonprofit law said the arrangement raises questions about the group’s tax-exempt status, because it does not appear to be vetting the recipients of its money for legitimate charitable need.

Democrats have a ready-made political infrastructure that handles the vote-buying. The alderman or committeeman hands out gobs of cash to precinct captains whose job is to make sure the cash gets spread around into the right hands. Today, that means that drug gangs get their cut, as well as friendly pastors and prominent business leaders. Anyone who can help get out the vote is a target.

Republicans have no such infrastructure, so the Trump campaign had to invent a means to challenge Democrats in the contest of vote-buying. The cash giveaway scheme won't reach as many people as "street money," but it's a start.

The parallel tour being organized by the Urban Revitalization Coalition stands out for its promise to shower cash prizes on attendees who listen to speakers promote the president’s initiatives. The first cash giveaway took place last month. Another was scheduled in Virginia for Martin Luther King Day before being scrapped amid a dispute with the college set to host the event. Organizers say they plan to roll out a tour schedule featuring more events soon. The group’s “Christmas Extravaganza” event in Cleveland last month featured a $25,000 giveaway and an appearance by Ja’Ron Smith, a deputy assistant to the president. A Cleveland native who worked on Trump’s criminal justice reform, Smith is among the highest-ranking black officials in the White House.

The Trump campaign denies any direct knowledge of what the URC is doing and claims it has no connection to the cash giveaways -- none that are traceable anyway. But everyone knows about "street money" and no one says a word against it. This despite the fact that the provenance of that cash is as unknown as the anonymous donations to the cash giveaways.

Some American traditions just won't die.