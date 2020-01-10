send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics

Trump Boom Continues: Unemployment Remains at Record Low

By Tyler O'Neil 2020-01-10T09:51:07
chat comments

U.S. employers added 145,000 jobs in December 2019, keeping unemployment at the record low of 3.5 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

"Notable job gains occurred in retail trade and health care, while mining lost jobs," BLS reported on Friday.

Black and Hispanic unemployment rates remained near record lows. Black unemployment bottomed out at 5.5 percent in September, with Hispanic unemployment at 3.9 percent that month. The numbers for December — 5.9 percent for blacks and 4.2 percent for Hispanics — remained close to those record lows.

These unemployment numbers represent a strong economy, which has enjoyed growth thanks in part to Trump's tax cuts in 2017 and his efforts to curtail federal regulations.

Robert Johnson, founder of Black Entertainment Television (BET) and America's first black billionaire, praised President Donald Trump for the roaring economy, giving him an "A+."

"I think the economy is doing great, and it’s reaching populations that heretofore had very bad problems in terms of jobs and employments and the opportunities that come with employment … so African-American unemployment is at its lowest level," Johnson said last July.

However, the unemployment figures do not tell the whole story. BLS only counts someone as unemployed if he or she is still seeking work. The labor force participation rate, which measures the total number of workers who are employed or seeking work out of the total civilian working-age population, has hovered around 63 percent since 2014, and it stood at 63.2 percent in December.

This economic growth is strong, but there is still more room for recovery.

Follow Tyler O'Neil, the author of this article, on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

America's First Black Billionaire Gives Trump an 'A+,' Says Dems Are Moving 'Too Far Left'


  

      

        

          https://pjmedia.com/trending/trump-boom-continues-unemployment-remains-at-record-low/
        

      

      
  




          
          
          


        


        
          

            
            Related:
              2019,
              Donald Trump,
              economy
          


        

            
        


        

        


        

            
        

        

          

        


        
        




      


      

       

    







    

        

            
        


        
        

        

            
        

    





      

    


      
  

  
  

  
  

  













  

    
  







  

    Copyright ©2020 PJ Media