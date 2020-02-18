Trump Unloads on Mueller Prosecutors, Saying They Should All Be 'Thrown Out' for Bias

Donald Trump criticized the prosecutors in charge of Roger Stone's trial, threatening to sue them and saying that all cases connected with the Mueller investigation should be thrown out.

These were Mueller prosecutors, and the whole Mueller investigation was illegally set up based on a phony and now fully discredited Fake Dossier, lying and forging documents to the FISA Court, and many other things. Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

....badly tainted and, in my opinion, should be thrown out. Even Mueller’s statement to Congress that he did not see me to become the FBI Director (again), has been proven false. The whole deal was a total SCAM. If I wasn’t President, I’d be suing everyone all over the place... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

Trump added, “If I wasn’t President, I’d be suing everyone all over the place…BUT MAYBE I STILL WILL. WITCH HUNT!”

Tell us how you really feel, Donnie.

Washington Times:

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Tuesday “the president’s obviously frustrated.” “We all are,” she said on “Fox & Friends.” “For three years he has been under attack in one way or the other and the Mueller report is another example of that. Despite that, he continues to do great things. But he’s frustrated, obviously, and who knows what he’ll end up doing.” She said the jury foreperson in the Stone case “was somebody who was very vocal about not liking President Trump or his supporters.” “That’s scary stuff,” she said. “This is just another example of the constant barrage of corruption that has gone against this president.”

So much for Barr's admonition for Trump to stop tweeting about DoJ cases. Apparently, the president doesn't care if he makes Barr's life a living hell.

Trump wouldn't have standing to sue anyone so it's an empty threat. But the rest of Trump's associates who were caught up in this fake dragnet and dragged to trial over "process" crimes have a solid case for wrongful prosecution.

Michael Flynn is a prime example.

Fox News:

Barr, meanwhile, also has appointed U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Jeff Jensen to review the case of Flynn. Flynn’s case has gone through years of twists and turns, with sentencing postponed repeatedly over the last two years. Flynn’s supporters have insisted he is innocent but was forced to plead guilty when his son was threatened with prosecution and he exhausted his financial resources. Flynn pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI about his communications with former Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, also as part of Mueller’s probe.

Flynn was railroaded by Mueller into pleading guilty, threatening him and his son with a long jail sentence if he didn't cooperate. He is currently trying to have his guilty plea vacated so that he can go to trial. Can you blame him? With so much prosecutorial misconduct, he might even get off entirely.

Roger Stone is an unlovely political operative, having admitted to many dirty tricks over the years performed on behalf of Republicans. But no one deserves nine years in prison for the trumped-up charges that they brought him up on.

They were aiming for Trump, and Stone, Flynn, and the rest simply got in the way.