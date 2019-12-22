send
News and Politics

Trump Applauds Gabbard For Voting 'Present' on Impeachment: ‘I Give Her A lot of Respect’

By Nicholas Ballasy 2019-12-22T11:11:25
chat comments

President Donald Trump applauded Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), a Democratic presidential candidate, for voting "present" on impeachment.

Trump criticized former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for suggesting Gabbard might be a Russian plant in the 2020 Democratic presidential field.

"Then she said Tulsi Gabbard is a weapon of Russia and they lost all credibility because we know that Tulsi Gabbard -- and I give her respect. She didn't vote the other day. I give her a lot of respect because she knew it was wrong. he took a pass," Trump said during his speech at a Turning Point USA conference on Saturday.

"I know one thing. She is not an agent of Russia. Now what they said about me 3 years ago -- it took me 2 and a half years of phony, horrible hits where they hurt a lot of people. They hurt a lot of innocent people -- 2 and a half years," he added, referring to the Russia probe.

https://pjmedia.com/trending/trump-applauds-gabbard-for-voting-present-on-impeachment-i-give-her-a-lot-of-respect/

