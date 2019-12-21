Trump Administration Finalizes Rule That Will Roll Back Light Bulb Ban

The Energy Department announced that it had finalized its decision to roll back the 2007 rule that banned incandescent light bulbs in favor of energy-efficient CFLs.

DOE said that although the CFLs increase efficiency in light bulbs, it costs the consumers 300 percent more to light their homes. But the real benefit to repealing the ban is that it will once again, give consumers a choice.

Reuters:

The move is part of the administration’s push to ease regulations by requiring agencies to ditch two old regulations for each one they propose. The administration has also rolled back Obama-era regulations on pollution and emissions as it seeks to maximize oil, gas and coal production. The roll back on light bulbs has been challenged in court by 15 states and Washington, D.C. who say it would harm state efforts to fight emissions blamed for climate change. Environmental groups decried the decision. The Natural Resources Defense Council, a nonprofit, said it would cost consumers $14 billion in energy bills annually and create the need to generate the amount of electricity provided by an additional 30 500-megawatt power plants.

I call BS on those claims. They don't factor in savings from buying incandescent rather than CFL bulbs and many people realize the savings and will keep using CFLs. What the greens object to is giving people a choice. You see, they don't think you're smart enough to act in your own interest.

The NRDC said old-fashioned incandescent bulbs, which give off more of their energy in heat rather than light, comprise nearly half of today’s bulb sales. “The Trump administration just thumbed its nose at Congress, America’s families and businesses, and the environment,” said Noah Horowitz, an energy efficiency specialist at the NRDC.

This American family thanks the president for giving us the choice. It's called "freedom" for that reason and the green hysterics can't stand it.

Some people may want to continue using the CFLs. There is an argument that they lower electric bills by using less energy. But many other consumers balk at the expense and complain about the reduced illumination. A 105-watt-equivalent bulb can cost between $25 and $50.

Most CFLs are fine for general illumination, but I like a nice, bright, soft, 100-watt incandescent bulb to read by. It may be energy inefficient, so sue me. That's my choice and I'm glad I still have it.