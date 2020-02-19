Trump Accuser E. Jean Carroll Says She's Been Fired by Elle Magazine. I'll Give You One Guess Who She's Blaming.

When E. Jean Carroll made her accusation against Donald Trump last summer, I paid her the courtesy of taking her seriously. I listened to what she had to say and considered it on its own merits. And speaking as someone who is not a Trump fan or supporter, I did not believe her. Her story just didn't add up. And in my opinion, nothing she's said or done since then has improved her credibility. Her assertion that "Most people think of rape as being sexy" was the last straw for me.

But I also don't wish her any ill will, so the following news is just sad. Neil Vigdor and Ed Shanahan, NYT:

E. Jean Carroll, the longtime Elle magazine advice columnist who last year accused Donald J. Trump of raping her before he was elected president, said on Tuesday that she was fired by the publication because of Mr. Trump’s repeated insults against her.

Ms. Carroll, the author of the “Ask E. Jean” column, announced her departure from the magazine on Twitter and blamed it on Mr. Trump, who she said had sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at an upscale New York department store more than 20 years ago.

Because Trump ridiculed my reputation, laughed at my looks, & dragged me through the mud, after 26 years, ELLE fired me. I don't blame Elle. It was the great honor of my life writing "Ask E. Jean." I blame @realdonaldtrump.https://t.co/vYIVL6yDIp — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) February 18, 2020

Maybe Carroll really does believe what she's saying. But blaming Trump for this does not inspire confidence in her powers of reason. Out of all the places in the world where Donald Trump might have any influence whatsoever, I just don't believe Elle magazine is one of them. It seems more likely that her public behavior over the past year is to blame.

First Nancy Pelosi embarrassed herself in front of the whole world, then Michael Avenatti got locked up, and now this. People keep trying to destroy Trump, but they end up hurting only themselves and humiliating their supporters. I live in hope that our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters will learn something from it. Just because somebody hates the same guy you do, that doesn't mean you should trust them.