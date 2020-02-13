Trey Gowdy Defends Barr on Stone Sentence: ‘There Are Child Pornographers Who Do Not Get Nine Years’

In the aftermath of President Trump congratulating Attorney General William Barr for “taking charge" of the Roger Stone case, several Democrats are calling for Attorney General Barr to resign because the Department of Justice dared to pull back the excessive sentencing recommendation of Stone by the Mueller team prosecutors, who had recommended 7-9 years.

According to a report from Fox News, the prosecutors had misled the Department of Justice into believing they were going to recommend a significantly lighter sentence of 2-3 years.

Former House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy destroyed the Democrats' calls for Barr's resignation during his appearance on Martha MacCallum's show on Wednesday.

"Prosecutors don't sentence people. Presidents don't sentence people. Fox News commentators don't sentence people. Judges do. [...] But the notion that Bill Barr should resign is about the dumbest damn thing I have ever heard,” he added. “If a United States senator really believes that the Department of Justice cannot weigh in on what a proportional sentence is — there are child pornographers who don’t get nine years, Martha. There are people who rob banks who don’t get nine years. So, let the judge decide. I think two or three years is about right.”

Gowdy did say that Trump should not have weighed in on the case before it was decided, something Barr himself echoed on Thursday, and said that Barr was aware of the excessive sentencing recommendation long before “Trump ever tweeted a single syllable.”

Democrats have put a target on William Barr's back ever since he was nominated for Attorney General, and this is just the latest faux outrage from the left.

