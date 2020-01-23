Treasury Secretary Just Stated Obvious About Teen Environmental Oracle Greta Thunberg & the Left Is Melting Down
You'd think Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin had pulled a Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, or Bill Clinton, judging by the reaction by the Left.
But no.
Reporters and other Leftists were scandalized – How Dare You! –that Mnuchin stated what all the world can see but fails to say out loud: Greta Thunberg is a kid who needs a little more seasoning before lecturing the world on economic theory.
He did it with one joke about the leftist teenage environmental oracle who went to Davos to demand the world function without fossil fuels.
Here's what Mnuchin had the temerity to say in answer to this question: "Does Greta Thunberg's call for an end to fossil fuel investment threaten U.S. economic growth?"
Stand back for the answer, the flames might singe your eyebrows or calve a glacier or something. CNBC reports Mnuchin told a scrum of reporters:
“Is she the chief economist or who is she? I’m confused,” Mnuchin said, before adding this was “a joke. That was funny.”
“After she goes and studies economics in college she can come back and explain that to us,” Mnuchin said.
Greta huffed – or was it her father? He and climate activist Adarsh Prathap ghostwrite some of her social media – that she's in her gap year before college, thank-you-very-much:
Greta has said she is on a sabbatical from school. She says she would have gotten straight As if she hadn't skipped school for "climate action":
"In June, Bloomberg reported that Thunberg had graduated from secondary education with 14 As and three Bs. Thunberg reportedly took home Bs in Swedish, physical education, and home economics, according to Bloomberg. While those are solid grades for anyone, let alone a student repeatedly missing school to protest in front of Swedish Parliament, Thunberg reportedly told the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter that she likely would have pulled off straight As had it not been for her weekly climate strikes."
I mean, after looking at those credentials. A 'B' in Home Ec? Mnuchin should be ashamed of himself.
Mnuchin later said that "our environmental policies are misunderstood." He said the president is in support of clean air and clean water and he got out of the Paris Accord because it was bad for the U.S. economy. See his full response below.
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders thinks Greta's assessment on ridding the world of fossil fuels is solid:
That was backed up by economist Paul Krugman, who predicted the economic meltdown that didn't happen after Trump was elected:
AOC left the Sanders camp for a minute to record a response with presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren:
Donald Trump Jr. suggested Greta take her message to places where it might count for something:
Buck Sexton suggested that warning labels were created for people who acted scandalized at Mnuchin's suggestion:
This producer couldn't resist lying about what Mnuchin said, changing Mnuchin's words from saying they were a joke to calling Greta a joke:
Greta was at the Davos World Economic Forum with other environmental activists and, naturally, was treated like a rock star.
Mnuchin was asked about his comments later on CNBC:
https://pjmedia.com/trending/treasury-secretary-just-stated-obvious-about-teen-environmental-oracle-greta-thunberg-the-left-is-melting-down/