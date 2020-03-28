Top Executive at Nationally Recognized Cancer Treatment Center Fired Over Disgusting Anti-Trump Comments

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, New York, has fired a top executive over Facebook posts showing her criticizing Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, and wishing infection and death on Trump's supporters. The remarks were made during an exchange with Lisa LaTrovato, director of development at Hauptman Woodward Medical Research Institute, an independent, non-profit biomedical research facility in Buffalo, New York. LaTrovato has been placed on leave.

The Facebook exchange was brought to light after former Trump campaign operative Michael Caputo posted screenshots of the conversation on Twitter.

Laura Krolczyk had shared an article about Trump and GM with the sarcastic comment, "Vote Trump."

"But will waste more than that on a wall and space force," LaTrovato replied.

"Trump supporters need to pledge to give up their ventilators for someone else ... and not go to the hospital," Krolczyk said.

LaTrovato replied, "I think they should be the only ones in packed churches on Sunday."

"They should barricade themselves in there and ride this out," suggested Krolczyk.

"Yup," replied LaTrovato.

Another Facebook user chimed in, "Wow, just wow, so your saying we decide who lives and dies based on political views? Great plan 👍."

"That's literally what he's saying," Krolczyk replied. "Take your 'wow' and comprehend what your hero is saying. Your hero is saying YOU don't need a ventilator. So don't take one."

"Also don't cash your stimulus check. It's all a hoax. Chew some ibuprofen and be on with your day," she added.

Caputo, who has 37,000 followers on Twitter, shared screenshots of conversations and urged the public to take action. He also called on Roswell Park and Hauptman Woodward to take action. "Is it your public health policy to assure Trump voters are infected with COVID?" he tweeted.

The Buffalo News reported that Roswell Park responded quickly after being alerted to Krolczyk's comments.

Roswell Park responded a short time later with a statement saying the remarks by Krolczyk, who was not named, were "inappropriate." "They do not reflect the opinions of Roswell Park or its senior leadership," CEO Candace S. Johnson said in the statement, adding that the institution supports the Covid-19 response of Trump and his administration. The institution later added: "This behavior is not tolerated at Roswell Park. If any team members act in a way that does not accord with that commitment, we will take swift and appropriate action, just as we did in this instance.

Michael Caputo spoke with PJ Media about Krolczyk's firing. "This is a great example of how everything has become viscerally partisan today," he said. "But some areas must be politics-proof, like a public health crisis. This is a good lesson for all of us, Republicans and Democrats, because we have no room in this crisis for partisanship, we must put our opposition aside. And Dr. Candace Johnson of Roswell Park underlined that lesson for all of us today by acting resolutely to surgically remove the tumor of politics from the most important discussion of all: the health of our nation."

Hauptman Woodward is still conducting an internal review over LaTrovato's comments.

