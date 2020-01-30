Today's Democrat Shiny Object: Trump's Accuser Is Back and She Wants the President's DNA

The last we heard from book author and weird raconteur, E. Jean Carroll, she was telling a non-plussed Anderson Cooper that "rape is sexy" and added, in a sultrier tone, "you're fascinating to talk to."

After that car crash of an interview on CNN (see below), the woman who claimed Donald Trump raped her in a dressing room at a New York Bergdorf Goodman Department store more than 30 years ago disappeared from national view.

But now she's back. She has an attorney. And she claims she has the still un-cleaned work dress she wore that day all those years ago and now demands a sample of Trump's DNA to cross-reference with whatever the hell is still on the pre-Monica Lewinsky era dress.

The Associated Press has breathlessly reported Thursday these amazing facts:

"Lawyers for a woman who accuses President Donald Trump of raping her in the 1990s are asking for a DNA sample, seeking to determine whether his genetic material is on a dress she says she wore during the encounter. Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers served notice to a Trump attorney Thursday for Trump to submit a sample March 2 in Washington for “analysis and comparison against unidentified male DNA present on the dress.” Carroll filed a defamation suit against Trump in November after the president denied her allegation. Her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, then had the black wool coat-style dress tested. A lab report with the legal notice says DNA found on the sleeves was a mix of at least four contributors, at least one of them male." [emphasis added]

Wow. Imagine that. Over 30 years there may be DNA left over from any one of thousands of people – even a male!

A question about this allegation was asked by a reporter in a press gaggle during a break in the Senate impeachment trial of the now-President Trump.

Rep Mark Meadows was asked,

"At the risk of giving you flashbacks to the 1990's, an attorney for E. Jean Carroll, the writer who has accused the president of raping her many years ago, says that a dress that's she's preserved has DNA on it and the attorney would like ––" At this point, a clearly disgusted Meadows issued a head shaking, "Is that a serious question?" Waving the reporter away who kept saying, "it's a serious court case," Meadows said with an eyeroll "we'll answer any serious question from a serious journalist."

Carroll and her attorney are hoping they can cast themselves as the Christine Blasey Ford and Michael Avenatti for the Trump impeachment hearing.

Michael Avenatti (AP Photo/Amanda Lee Myers)

Think back. After Senator Jeff Flake folded like origami after he was given a raised eyebrow by Democrat Chris Coons, the now-former Arizona senator moved to have more witnesses (sound familiar?) at the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination hearing.

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) speaks with Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and Chris Coons (D-Del.) at the conclusion of a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on Sept. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

What we got for that extension was kooky, two front doors, I don't fly, Silicon Valley private jet-setter, Mrs. Magoo, Christine Blasey Ford testimony which, it turns out, was so much hooey. That testimony begat more lies.

Christine Blasey Ford testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

Who knows where tomorrow's impeachment hearing will go. Perhaps we'll have Trump dispensing red cups with quaaludes at a high school party.

Stay tuned.