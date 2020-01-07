Time Offers Tips for Talking to Kids About Soleimani's Death and Gets Raked Over the Twitter Coals

As print journalism and the magazine industry continue their slow but inevitable march to extinction, it often feels as if the once-venerable Time is trying to commit suicide to hasten the process.

Long ago, Time was a great publication, holding a status in the national conversation that was eclipsed by few of its rivals. Today, Time is mostly known for beclowning itself with its annual "Person of the Year" issue, which most recently awarded the "honor" to the climate-change snake oil-peddling weirdo Greta Thunberg. The rest of the year, the magazine is little more than a Democratic talking points pamphlet.

On Monday, Time published an article titled "How to Talk to Your Kids About the Situation With Iran." The title is annoying enough, but the magazine's social media people couldn't resist really stepping in it:

If you need help talking with the children in your life about the aftermath of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani's killing, @timeforkids has a guide to explaining the topic https://t.co/wCOV3m5a2B — TIME (@TIME) January 7, 2020

From the article:

We realize this is a difficult topic to explain to kids. TIME for Kids is here to help. The guide below offers talking points for how to answer questions about this tough topic. It’s not intended to be used as a script. It’s meant to arm you with the information you need if you choose to bring up the topic or if kids ask questions about it. Trust your instincts. You know your kids best. Use that knowledge to gauge the depth and breadth of your discussion. Sometimes, it’s best to let a child take the lead and only answer the questions that are asked. Often, brief and simple answers can satisfy a child’s curiosity.

The notion that anyone at work in the coastal media bubbles is in a position to dispense parenting advice is patently absurd, as evidenced by just these two paragraphs.

If your "child" is asking you questions about international politics, he or she isn't precious, he or she is a budding psychopath.

And you are most probably a hideous parent.

Yes, I'm being generous with the "most probably" bit.

Conservative Twitter wasted no time in pouncing on this lunacy. The responses to the tweet alone are a lot of fun to read. I'll share a few of my favorite retweet responses here, beginning with my colleague Jim Treacher's offering:

"Remember that time you put a hot dog in the microwave without poking holes in it with a fork?" https://t.co/M6QoPlKrUn — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 7, 2020

Some took a more practical approach:

“Bad man dead.”



Boy, that was simple! https://t.co/OfoqpwAcE5 — becky mayo (@justanurse25) January 7, 2020

Most just went for straight-up mockery of the sad piece of garbage that Time has become:

My 4 year old Grandson just asked me "Papa, what is Time magazine and why do they think I need comforting over the death of a terrorist leader?"

I just smiled and everybody in the place clapped — Big Papa Ed (@Falconeddie1) January 7, 2020

RIGHT?!?!?

I’m having trouble explaining to them how @time is an American magazine. https://t.co/Q48uP5STMq — Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 7, 2020

Actually I'm going to need help talking with my children about the collapse of American journalism & @TIME is a prime example. https://t.co/IFqVXyIWDE — Emerald Robinson ?? (@EmeraldRobinson) January 7, 2020

Let us let kids be kids.

It is all the rage to complain about social media these days, but this response to the Time nonsense is a prime example of why I never tire of Twitter, and won’t until Jack finds a flimsy reason to kick me off of it forever.

The coastal media types are so cocooned in groupthink that there is virtually no one at any of these outlets to look at something like this article and tweet and realize the potential for backlash.

For reasons I will never fathom, 21st-century American leftists continue to insist that the country is crawling with woke eight-year-olds who are forever curious about national political topics of the day. They do this despite all available observable evidence proving them wrong.

It is, put simply, a world that does not exist.

Anybody polluting their young kids’ realities with politics is probably only being met with blank stares and irritation because the kid has to get back to playing Minecraft or Fortnite.

My child is 21 and we’re probably not going to talk about Suleimani because sane people don’t talk about politics all the time with their loved ones.

Yeah, the Left has lost it so much that I am one of the sane ones now.

God bless America.

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of "Don't Let the Hippies Shower" and "Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage," both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media's "Morning Briefing."