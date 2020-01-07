Time Offers Tips for Talking to Kids About Soleimani's Death and Gets Raked Over the Twitter Coals
As print journalism and the magazine industry continue their slow but inevitable march to extinction, it often feels as if the once-venerable Time is trying to commit suicide to hasten the process.
Long ago, Time was a great publication, holding a status in the national conversation that was eclipsed by few of its rivals. Today, Time is mostly known for beclowning itself with its annual "Person of the Year" issue, which most recently awarded the "honor" to the climate-change snake oil-peddling weirdo Greta Thunberg. The rest of the year, the magazine is little more than a Democratic talking points pamphlet.
On Monday, Time published an article titled "How to Talk to Your Kids About the Situation With Iran." The title is annoying enough, but the magazine's social media people couldn't resist really stepping in it:
We realize this is a difficult topic to explain to kids. TIME for Kids is here to help. The guide below offers talking points for how to answer questions about this tough topic. It’s not intended to be used as a script. It’s meant to arm you with the information you need if you choose to bring up the topic or if kids ask questions about it.
Trust your instincts. You know your kids best. Use that knowledge to gauge the depth and breadth of your discussion. Sometimes, it’s best to let a child take the lead and only answer the questions that are asked. Often, brief and simple answers can satisfy a child’s curiosity.
The notion that anyone at work in the coastal media bubbles is in a position to dispense parenting advice is patently absurd, as evidenced by just these two paragraphs.
If your "child" is asking you questions about international politics, he or she isn't precious, he or she is a budding psychopath.
And you are most probably a hideous parent.
Yes, I'm being generous with the "most probably" bit.
Conservative Twitter wasted no time in pouncing on this lunacy. The responses to the tweet alone are a lot of fun to read. I'll share a few of my favorite retweet responses here, beginning with my colleague Jim Treacher's offering:
Some took a more practical approach:
Most just went for straight-up mockery of the sad piece of garbage that Time has become:
RIGHT?!?!?
Let us let kids be kids.
It is all the rage to complain about social media these days, but this response to the Time nonsense is a prime example of why I never tire of Twitter, and won’t until Jack finds a flimsy reason to kick me off of it forever.
The coastal media types are so cocooned in groupthink that there is virtually no one at any of these outlets to look at something like this article and tweet and realize the potential for backlash.
For reasons I will never fathom, 21st-century American leftists continue to insist that the country is crawling with woke eight-year-olds who are forever curious about national political topics of the day. They do this despite all available observable evidence proving them wrong.
It is, put simply, a world that does not exist.
Anybody polluting their young kids’ realities with politics is probably only being met with blank stares and irritation because the kid has to get back to playing Minecraft or Fortnite.
My child is 21 and we’re probably not going to talk about Suleimani because sane people don’t talk about politics all the time with their loved ones.
Yeah, the Left has lost it so much that I am one of the sane ones now.
God bless America.
