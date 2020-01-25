Three Al-Qaeda Jihadis Caught Trying to Enter U.S. with Colombian Passports
While Leftists continue to deny that border control is a national security issue, the Special Operations Forces Report (SOFREP), which is “dedicated to the U.S. and International Special Operations communities,” reported Friday that “three members of the al-Qaeda terrorist group were stopped and apprehended trying to fly into Dallas while using passports from Colombia. The three entered Colombia via Venezuela.”
This was an elaborately planned attempt; more frequently, of course, jihadis take an easier route and simply try to enter the U.S. from Mexico. Last October, a Muslim migrant from Jordan named Moayad Heider Mohammad Aldairi was sentenced to three years in prison for sneaking at least six Yemeni Muslims into the United States across the border from Mexico.
What could they possibly have been planning? No doubt they just wanted to do the jobs that Americans refuse to take, right?
https://pjmedia.com/trending/three-al-qaeda-jihadis-caught-trying-to-enter-u-s-with-colombian-passports/