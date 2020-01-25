Three Al-Qaeda Jihadis Caught Trying to Enter U.S. with Colombian Passports

While Leftists continue to deny that border control is a national security issue, the Special Operations Forces Report (SOFREP), which is “dedicated to the U.S. and International Special Operations communities,” reported Friday that “three members of the al-Qaeda terrorist group were stopped and apprehended trying to fly into Dallas while using passports from Colombia. The three entered Colombia via Venezuela.”

This was an elaborately planned attempt; more frequently, of course, jihadis take an easier route and simply try to enter the U.S. from Mexico. Last October, a Muslim migrant from Jordan named Moayad Heider Mohammad Aldairi was sentenced to three years in prison for sneaking at least six Yemeni Muslims into the United States across the border from Mexico.

What could they possibly have been planning? No doubt they just wanted to do the jobs that Americans refuse to take, right?

These were by no means the first Muslims to have been caught crossing into the U.S. from Mexico. Judicial Watch reported back in 2016 that police in a New Mexico border town arrested a woman they described as an “Islamic refugee” who was “in possession of the region’s gas pipeline plans.” This was, it said, the latest in “a number of stories in the last few years about Mexican drug traffickers smuggling Islamic terrorists into the United States through the porous southern border…. A few months ago Judicial Watch reported that members of a cell of Islamic terrorists stationed in Mexico cross into the U.S. to explore targets for future attacks with the help of Mexican drug traffickers.”

But building a wall? That’s racist.

It gets worse. Judicial Watch adds:

Among the jihadists that travel back and forth through the porous southern border is a Kuwaiti named Shaykh Mahmood Omar Khabir, an ISIS operative who lives in the Mexican state of Chihuahua not far from El Paso, Texas. Khabir trained hundreds of Al Qaeda fighters in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Yemen and has lived in Mexico for more than a year, according to Judicial Watch’s high-level Homeland Security sources. Now Khabir trains thousands of men—mostly Syrians and Yemenis—to fight in an ISIS base situated in the Mexico-U.S. border region near Ciudad Juárez. Khabir actually brags in a European newspaper article about how easy it is to stake out American targets because the border region is wide open.

The Muslim woman who had the gas pipeline plans was a “refugee,” so she deserves humanitarian consideration, no? Just like the two Muslim refugees in Bowling Green, Kentucky, who were arrested in 2009 after authorities discovered their fingerprints on an IED in Iraq; both admitted to attacking U.S. troops in Iraq. And just like Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the Boston Marathon jihad murderers, and the jihad plotters who were involved in the foiled plot against Fort Dix in New Jersey.

San Bernardino shooter Tashfeen Malik had passed five separate background checks from five separate U.S. government agencies. Ahmad al-Mohammed and another of the jihadis who murdered 130 people in Paris in November 2015 had just entered Europe as refugees. In February 2015, the Islamic State boasted it would soon flood Europe with as many as 500,000 refugees. And the Lebanese Education Minister said in September 2015 that there were 20,000 jihadis among the refugees in camps in his country.

Meanwhile, 80% of migrants who have come to Europe claiming to be fleeing the war in Syria aren’t really from Syria at all. So why are they claiming to be Syrian and streaming into Europe, and now the U.S. as well? An Islamic State operative gave the answer when he boasted in September 2015, shortly after the migrant influx began, that among the flood of refugees, 4,000 Islamic State jihadis had already entered Europe. He explained their purpose: “It’s our dream that there should be a caliphate not only in Syria but in all the world, and we will have it soon, inshallah.” These Muslims were going to Europe in the service of that caliphate: “They are going like refugees,” he said, but they were going with the plan of sowing blood and mayhem on European streets. As he told this to journalists, he smiled and said, “Just wait.”

Many “refugees” have already passed the vaunted “vetting process” and then joined jihad plots to kill Americans. Liban Haji Mohamed, a Muslim “refugee” from Somalia, was granted Lawful Permanent Resident status and finally U.S. citizenship – and then went back to Somalia to join the jihad terror group al-Shabaab. Another Somali Muslim “refugee,” Abdinassir Mohamud Ibrahim, got Lawful Permanent Resident status, and was later found guilty of supporting al-Shabaab and lying in his request for refugee status, as well as on his application for citizenship.

Then there was the Bosnian “refugee” Abdullah Ramo Pazara, who became a U.S. citizen and then joined the Islamic State in Syria. And Ramiz Zijad Hodzic, another Bosnian “refugee,” who has been charged with conspiring to support terrorists. And Abdurahman Yasin Daud, a Kenyan “refugee” who entered the U.S. when he was a child – one of the children that Barack Obama has scolded us for not weeping over – and has now been charged with trying to aid the Islamic State.

There are so very many others. And it’s nothing new – it has been going on for decades, as long as there have been formal immigration benefits. The Blind Sheikh, Omar Abdel Rahman, sought asylum in the U.S. back in the 1980s – and masterminded the 1993 jihad bombing of the World Trade Center. Mir Amal Kansi, a Pakistani Muslim asylum seeker, murdered two people outside CIA Headquarters in January 1993. Fawaz Damrah, another naturalized American citizen, was for a time a prominent “moderate” imam in the U.S., working out of the Islamic Center of Cleveland.

How long must this continue to go on? How many Islamic jihadis must we admit into our country as “refugees” and “asylum seekers” before this severely dysfunctional system is repaired? How many Americans have to die at the hands of these “refugees” before the calls of an increasing number of Americans to stop this madness are heeded?

The answer is that there is no number of jihadis that will convince the political and media elites that we need to take steps to protect ourselves and seal our borders. That would be racist. They would rather see Americans die at the hands of Islamic jihadis than approve of anything President Trump wants.

Robert Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is author of 19 books, including the New York Times bestsellers The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades) and The Truth About Muhammad. His latest book is The Palestinian Delusion: The Catastrophic History of the Middle East Peace Process. Follow him on Twitter here. Like him on Facebook here.