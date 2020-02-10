This Tweet from Gen. Flynn's Wife Will Break Your Heart

General Michael Flynn and his entire family have gone through hell for years. It all started with the Russia collusion hoax. The general was interrogated about his conversations with the Russian ambassador. When it became clear that they were going after him, Gen. Flynn and his family must have felt something close to panic; not because the three-star general did something wrong, but because they knew -- probably better than most Americans -- what they were up against.

And, indeed, in the end, it looked like they were going to lose this battle. Gen. Flynn himself pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. He hadn't actually lied (as in purposefully telling a falsehood), but he was a) dead-tired and b) just about broke. What's more, he had attorneys who didn't seem to be interested in getting him out of this difficult situation. Just before it was too late, Gen. Flynn switched attorneys. He hired Sidney Powell, who -- unlike his earlier "defenders" -- is doing everything in her power to restore his good name.

That a hopeful development, but still. The entire case has had a tremendous impact on Gen. Flynn and his entire family. You only have to read this tweet by his wife Lori to understand just how much they have suffered and continue to suffer:

My husband is being treated like he’s public enemy #1. All he did was help @realDonaldTrump become POTUS & did his job as incoming NSA. Our GOV that he protected for 33 yrs turned against him. Sad. ?@BarbaraRedgate? ?@JosephJFlynn1????@SidneyPowell1? — loandfly?????? (@lofly727) February 9, 2020

That is exactly what has happened with Gen. Flynn. As Stacy L. Stiles points out, he is a "highly decorated, enormously respected, America-loving patriot." I'll also go ahead and agree with her when she writes that it's "unforgivable" what has been done to him and his family. It is. There can be absolutely no doubt about it. General Flynn was set up.

And why? What had he done to deserve the Swamp's wrath? Two things. First of all, he supported Donald J. Trump for president. That was the final nail in his coffin. The other (first) nail, however, was his years-long criticism of the intelligence community (IC). As a patriot, Flynn was worried that the CIA had become "a very political organization." He also frequently lambasted the military intelligence community for deficiencies in its approach to intelligence collection.

In the Swamp, being honest about such matters is a big no-no. That's what put him on the radar, and when he dared throw his support behind a candidate the Swamp truly hated, they went after him, thereby not only nearly destroying the general, but also his entire family.

May God give Lori and the entire Flynn family the strength, courage, determination, and persistence to get through this.

