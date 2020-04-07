This Lefty Mayor's Attack on Boris Johnson Was So Disgusting It Got Her Booted From Her Own Party

Left-wing Labour Party Mayor Sheila Oakes has apologized after the furious storm rained on her vindictive parade against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. After Johnson was moved to intensive care while fighting the Chinese coronavirus, Oakes posted on Facebook, "Sorry, he completely deserves this and he is one of the worst PM's we've ever had."

Johnson seems to trigger the left almost as much as Donald Trump does, inspiring unhinged hatred in the opposition. But British people seem to be better behaved than we are because the outcry over Oakes' comment was swift and widespread, leading the Labour Party to exile her from the party and remove her from her position as whip. This means she will have to run as an independent in future elections.

On Tuesday, Ms. Oakes told the BCC she "apologised for upsetting people and saying it." She added, "I didn't think what I said would upset so many people. It came across as not a nice thing to say."

"I'm concerned about nurses and doctors who don't have protective equipment. I said something when I was angry without thinking about the prime minister or his family," she explained.

The Amber Valley Labour Group said it was launching an investigation into Oakes's behavior after it had stricken her from the party. Piers Morgan weighed in on all the negative comments on social media from leftists wishing Johnson would die, among other horrors. Morgan told them to shut up if they can't be supportive of a man fighting for his life.

Johnson is reportedly in stable condition and not on a ventilator, but still in the ICU. Most people in the UK are wishing the prime minister a speedy recovery.

