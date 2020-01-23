This Is News? NYT: 'Trump Sets Presidential Record for Most Tweets in a Day'

This is what the Media Cartel chooses to focus on while there's an impeachment scam going on in the Senate. It tells us all we need to know about how serious they take this hoax.

The New York Times is shocked -- shocked I tell you! The paper of record (haha!) has discovered that President Trump has set a new record on Twitter while House prosecutors laid out their ridiculous case against him. As of 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the newspaper reports, "he had tweeted or retweeted another tweet 132 times."

As House prosecutors laid out their case against him in the Senate on Wednesday, President Trump set a new record: As of 4:45 p.m., he had tweeted or retweeted another tweet 132 times, surpassing his previous record of 123. https://t.co/5YDkYRwTlv — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 22, 2020

These earth-shattering stats were first noticed by the supposedly neutral, objective and extremely serious (haha) Associated Press. The Times saw that report and ran with it, because that's what the radically progressive members of the Media Cartel do best: furthering each other's talking points.

Apparently, Trump's previous record for tweets on a single day during his time in the White House was set on December 12 of last year. That's when the House Judiciary Committee opened its session to approve two articles of impeachment against him.

Not only do the AP and New York Times consider it incredibly important that Trump likes to tweet, they also use the content of the tweets to portray the president -- once again -- as an irresponsible blowhard. "The vast majority of his postings to his more than 71 million followers were retweets of messages, videos and images from Republican lawmakers and other backers haranguing Democrats over the impeachment trial," the report states. "His barrage of tweets included plenty of incendiary posts excoriating Rep. Adam Schiff, one of the House Democratic impeachment managers, and a retweet of a provocative image posted by White House social media director Dan Scavino that shows Trump walking in front of a fiery scene meant to symbolize the incineration of the 'Deep State.'"

The only people who consider those posts "incendiary" and "provocative" are Democrats -- which includes leftist fake-journalists working for the AP and the NYT. And what about the statements made by the Democrat managers these last couple of days during the trial in the Senate? They're saying the most horrible things about the presidents, but somehow the left-wing media never call those accusations "incendiary" or "provocative."

Funny, that.

In any case, most striking about these articles is the Media Cartel's obsession with Trump's use of Twitter. It's downright weird. Who in the world would ever count the number of tweets he fires off on any given day, let alone write about it? If that doesn't prove that both the NYT and the AP suffer from TDS, nothing does.

