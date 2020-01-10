Think the NFL's Gone Soft? Meet The League's First Emotional Support Dog.

There are a lot of people out there who believe the NFL has gone soft, and the San Francisco 49ers' new front-office hire may have just confirmed that beyond a doubt.

The 49ers are known for the kneeling, cop-despising and America-blaming former quarterback, Colin Kaepernick.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, middle, kneels during the national anthem before the team's NFL preseason football game against the San Diego Chargers, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

But the 49ers are cynically flipping the script and daring the world to love their new player engagement staffer.

Someone not like Kaepernick.

Not even a human.

And she's a she.

Meet Zoe.

Zoe is the 49ers', indeed the NFL's, first emotional support dog and she's a French bulldog.

The San Francisco 49ers are heading to the NFC's Divisional Playoff at Levi Stadium on Saturday and Zoe's been working overtime to get the team ready.

The one-year-old pup is a hit. She has her own Instagram page.

People love emotional support dogs. They love them for our troops who suffer from PTSD. They love them for cops. A special case can be made, however, for the 49ers wanting to change the subject from kneeling to gnawing.

Just try to hate the 49ers now.

As you can see by the video below, Zoe has skills as well. She's got better ball security instincts than many pro players.