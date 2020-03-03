These Are the Weirdest Things MSNBC's Chris Matthews Has Said on the Air

Chris Matthews is to TV anchors what Joe Biden is to politics. They're both on the same political team, both are inappropriate with women (and, in Joe's case, girls), and both have reached their "sell by" dates. The difference is, Joe Biden is still on the shelf.

Chris Matthews was forced out of his job on Monday afternoon by MSNBC brass. It was a shock to see Matthews on set one moment announcing his retirement and then, after a few commercials, replaced by someone else. Poof. Gone.

But Matthews, like Biden, has demonstrated for years now that he has no filter between his brain and mouth. Matthews often inappropriately flirts with and flatters women, comments on their legs, makeup, how good they look, and whether or not the passed "The Chris Matthews Test." Ann Coulter apparently did not.

See Trevor Noah's mashup of all of Matthews's "looking good" moments on his show. It's disturbing.

Matthews' problems aren't limited only to misogynistic comments. His filter fails to catch most things.

Here are some of Chris Matthews' most disturbing comments:

Obama's election became Matthews' ... er, thrill.

"I have to tell you, you know, it’s part of reporting this case, this election, the feeling most people get when they hear Barack Obama’s speech. My, I felt this thrill going up my leg. I mean, I don’t have that too often."

In the "they all look alike department," Matthews days ago mistook Democrat candidate for Senate, Jaime Harrison, for an actual Senator, Tim Scott. From Mediaite:

“I see you standing next to the guy you’ll beat there, maybe, maybe, maybe, Lindsey Graham,” pointing at footage of Scott, who was standing alongside Graham at Trump’s rally Friday night. “Oh, I’m sorry. Big mistake. Mistaken identity, sir. Sorry. Tell me how you’ll beat Lindsey,” the MSNBC host continued, seeking to recover from the mistake.

Matthews also said Bernie Sanders' win in Nevada was like the Nazi's taking over Paris. From Deadline:

Matthews started to talk about what would happen if Sanders would become the Democratic nominee. ... He went on to say, “I was reading last night about the fall of France in the summer of 1940 and the general, Reynaud, calls up Churchill and says, ‘It’s over.’ And Churchill says, ‘How can that be? You’ve got the greatest army in Europe. How can it be over?’ He said, ‘It’s over.'” “So I had that suppressed feeling,” Matthews added.

Woke women pummeled NBC with angry reactions to Matthews' byplay with presidential contender Elizabeth Warren over the subject of candidate Mike Bloomberg telling a pregnant woman to "kill" her child. The argument was over whether the woman should be believed:

“Sure, I agree with everybody deserves a credible response when they make a charge like that,” Matthews said. “My question about him: Do you believe he’s lying?” “I believe the woman…” Warren reiterated. “Do you believe he’s lying?” Matthews cut in. “…which means he’s not telling the truth,” Warren confirmed. “Why would he lie? Because just to protect himself?” Matthews asked. “Yeah,” Warren responded with more than a hint of exasperation in her voice. “And why would she lie?” As Matthews shrugged and turned his head, Warren followed up: “I mean that’s the question, Chris. Why do you assume that he’s the guy…”

These items are only in the past two weeks.

Matthews once asked former CIA Director John Brennan this about Donald Trump:

“Do you think he’s sane?”

Yes, well.

Perhaps the worst one of all, and that's saying something, happened in November when Matthews loudly farted while interviewing Congressman Eric Swalwell, who himself has farted loudly on the air:

Oh my god Chris Matthews just ripped a loud fart while interviewing Eric Swalwell on live tv. This is 100% real it just happened, I’m dying pic.twitter.com/pBs4CYR87k — Katie Notopoulos (@katienotopoulos) November 19, 2019

And then there is this. How many women can you make uncomfortable by your words? Watch Chris Matthews try to set a land-speed record: