There Are Republican Caucuses in Iowa and Trump Has Sent In an 'A-List' to Flood the Zone

Democrats continue to prosecute their war against President Donald Trump by impeaching to keep him off the 2020 ballot while, on another front in Iowa, simultaneously telling voters that they can beat him at the ballot box.

With his big rally in Iowa on Thursday night, Trump took his counteroffensive into the first contested state and now has sent a follow-on phalanx of supporters and surrogates to flood the zone.

Republicans in Iowa, go out and Caucus today. Your great Trade Deals with China, Mexico, Canada, Japan, South Korea and more, are DONE. Great times are coming, after waiting for decades, for our Farmers, Ranchers, Manufacturers and ALL. Nobody else could have pulled this off! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

Trump campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh told Showtime's "The Circus" that while it's clear Trump will win the GOP caucus, they want to bring voters "a show of force" to demonstrate that the president "is at a full sprint" right now:

The Washington Examiner reports that Trump's army is an "A-list of his most prominent and reliable surrogates to spread across the state to speak at Monday's night's Republican caucuses."

Mike Lindell, the My Pillow founder is on board:

Thank you for all you do @realDonaldTrump! We will win Minnesota Mr President! Everyone loves @realDonaldTrump, some just don’t know it yet! pic.twitter.com/SwDY5XeLQ8 — Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) February 2, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. is there:

After having a virtually clear field for 2 weeks in Iowa because Nancy Pelosi kept all of his competition busy in DC with her impeachment hoax, Joe Biden better win big or he’s in trouble. #IowaCaucuses #iowa #IowaPoll — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 3, 2020

Former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle is there:

It’s every candidates dream (and surely part of Pelosi’s plan to help Joe and hurt Bernie) to have a state entirely to themselves for weeks.



If he can’t capitalize BIGLY on that, what kind of campaign is he really running? #IowaCaucus #Iowa https://t.co/pTWTyKEn4O — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) February 3, 2020

GOP chief Ronna McDaniel is on deck:

Regardless of who wins the #IACaucus, remember:



Every single Democrat on stage backed free health care for illegal immigrants.



We can’t afford ANY of them as President!pic.twitter.com/No1K2JB6bX — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 3, 2020

The Washington Examiner says there are many more in Iowa to attend the caucuses:

"More than 80 of them, in fact, from the Trump family and the administration: Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, campaign manager Brad Parscale, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Housing Secretary Ben Carson, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, GOP Reps. Steve Scalise, Kevin Brady, Jim Jordan, Rodney Davis, Mark Meadows, Elise Stefanik, Matt Gaetz, conservative leaders Ken Blackwell, Ralph Reed, Jerry Falwell Jr., and a long list of Iowa state officials. And don't forget Mike Lindell, the My Pillow guy."

But Bernie Sanders is pulling in the crowds too and attracting adherents to accomplish his "revolution." His recent rally, which he calls on YouTube his "We Will Beat Trump" rally, was well attended by Democrats in Iowa. NBC reports there were 3,000 people, half the size of Trump's rally.

Sanders's rally featured live music, booze and fellow Leftist "revolutionaries," Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rasheeda Tlaib:

Iowa, you showed up for @BernieSanders this weekend. I know you’ll show up for him today.



Today and always, we must unite around Bernie’s core message: #NotMeUs. pic.twitter.com/rz5QFV8nGR — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 3, 2020

Fellow traveler Alexandria Ocasio Cortez has been on the stump constantly for Sanders:

This is the richest country in the history of the world. We can afford to guarantee health care and education for all our people. What we need is the political will. #NotMeUs pic.twitter.com/3kIbDxvDHV — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 1, 2020

President Trump has made Sanders's socialism a part of his stump speech vowing that "America will never become a socialist country." Right now, Bernie Sanders, an avowed socialist, is leading in the polls in Iowa.

Watch President Trump's rally in Iowa: