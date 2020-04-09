World's Worst Mayor Slaps 9 PM Curfew on Chicago Liquor Sales for No Reason

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the hypocrite dictator who ordered the entire city of Chicago to shelter in place and not visit hair salons (while she promptly went and got her hair done) has now declared there will be no more liquor sales after 9 PM in the city of Chicago.

How stopping the spread of coronavirus relies on no one being able to buy liquor after 9 PM remains a mystery. I don't think Dr. Fauci said that liquor sales were a threat to medical safety, but who knows? He says a lot of things. If you ever wanted to know what life was like under a Soviet regime, now is your chance. Every tinpot wannabe dictator-at-heart is using this crisis to exercise complete control over your behavior while refusing to regulate their own. Some animals are more equal than others.

This particular one, Lightfoot, considers her hygiene more important than anyone else's. After she was caught getting her hair done, Lightfoot declared "I'm a person who, I take my personal hygiene very seriously. As I said, I felt like I needed to have a haircut. I'm not able to do that myself, so I got a haircut." But if you do it, you're going to be fined.

Does she think no one else takes personal hygiene very seriously?



I don't know about you but I take my drinking very seriously. I feel that I need a drink or two or three since my liberties and freedoms have been unceremoniously removed without due process because of models that may not even turn out to be accurate. I need a pitcher of alcohol, frankly. Some weed wouldn't hurt either. If we're going under, could we at least go under in a haze of physical euphoria?

The answer is no in Chicago. And don't think those of you outside of Chicago are going to fare much better. This crap is only getting worse, and unlike coronavirus, it's spreading like wildfire.

