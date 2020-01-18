The Nuttiest Signs From the Whiny Women's March 2020

Well, it's back. The Women's March on Saturday brought out all the resisters in their p*ssy hats. I was disappointed by the lack of vagina costumes this year. Those are always fun. Despite the absence of walking vulvas, the gals managed to be just as cringey. Blending political messages and displaying infighting on placards, the women of America (and some in other countries) marched around demanding everything they already have; abortion, freedom of speech, equality in the workplace, a voice in government and much more. Check out the worst signs at the Women's March.

Does that say "Join or get raped and underpaid?" I particularly like the misspelling. What school is this?

This is my favorite sign. It really sums up the entire event: incomprehensible.

Are there any women in America (myself included) who aren't constantly speaking? Because I feel like that's all we do.

Marching for true equality, fairness, to speak up and to be heard. ???????????????? #WomensMarch2020 #womensmarchHD pic.twitter.com/yaGTjCkGv0 — Shweta Gaikwad (@ShwetaGaikwad_) January 18, 2020

This poor kid.

This woman thinks we haven't seen nasty yet. I pray that isn't true. There isn't enough eye-bleach in the world if it gets worse.

It wouldn't be a "woman's march" without advocating for the murder of the unborn!

"Somebody has to stand when others are sitting. Somebody has to speak when others are quiet".

~ Bryan Stevenson #PoweredByPeople #WomensMarch2020 pic.twitter.com/gYsE4SCxHi — Storm Boyd (@StormBoyd) January 18, 2020

But wait! Here's a brave man!

I can't argue with this one. Feminism is cancer.

She seems nice...

Again with the claim that women aren't allowed to speak? When? Where? What rights do women not have in America?

This is my first year since it’s started that I will not be at The Womens March :( but I still gotta celebrate ? shoutout to all you strong, beautiful, kind, smart, brave women out there. Love you all?? #WomensMarch2020 pic.twitter.com/QnqPPBccRa — shani girl ?? (@shaaananan) January 18, 2020

This guy knows exactly what's important to him. Abortion. That ensures he can use women like disposable tissues. #Empowering Women Men

"You have no excuse not to change the world" ~ Barack Obama #WomensMarch2020 pic.twitter.com/MWL2zvj2iy — Storm Boyd (@StormBoyd) January 18, 2020

I'm sorry but I cannot allow the misappropriation of Baby Yoda. PUT THE BABY DOWN.

This dude is desperately hoping to score.

Well, if you insist that's what you want to be called, who are we to argue?

just me and my annual women’s march pictures!! #WomensMarch2020 pic.twitter.com/sCCzqbCu2K — may queen (@sarahburhans_) January 18, 2020

I have to give props to the artist on this one. Silly message, beautiful artwork.

But vaginas are transphobic or something, right? Not all women have them I've been told. #Problematic

I can't even. Periods are what? And if genitals don't equal gender then all women can identify as men and become the patriarchy. Problem solved. If there is no gender then what is this all for?

Leave it to these broads to point out the merits of the Salem witch trials.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter