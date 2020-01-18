The New Diplomacy: Trump WRECKS Mad Ayatollah Khamenei On Twitter

I never thought we would see this in real life rather than (only) on satirical shows, but here you have it: the Mad Ayatollah Khamenei and President Trump are speaking to each other... through Twitter. Apparently, this is the new way to conduct foreign policy, and both leaders are down with it.

On January 11th, Trump tweeted a message to the people of Iran. "To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I've stood with you from the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you," he wrote. "We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage.

The Mad Ayatollah Khamenei didn't appreciate that message, however, and answered Trump by insulting America and threatening him. "The villainous US govt repeatedly says that they are standing by the Iranian [people]," the extremist dictator wrote on January 17th (Friday). "They lie. If you are standing by the Iranian ppl, it is only to stab them in the heart with your venomous daggers. Of course, you have so far failed to do so, & you will certainly continue to fail."

It didn't take long for Trump to respond to that tweet. First, he wrote his reply in English, but later he also published a Persian version, thereby ensuring that Iranian Twitter-users actually understand what he's saying. The message reads: "The noble people of Iran—who love America—deserve a government that's more interested in helping them achieve their dreams than killing them for demanding respect. Instead of leading Iran toward ruin, its leaders should abandon terror and Make Iran Great Again!"

The noble people of Iran—who love America—deserve a government that's more interested in helping them achieve their dreams than killing them for demanding respect. Instead of leading Iran toward ruin, its leaders should abandon terror and Make Iran Great Again! https://t.co/RLjGsC5WLc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

Ouch. REKT.

The funny part is that the Mad Ayatollah Khamenei obviously thinks he thinks he can beat Trump at his own game. It goes to show just how mad his Islamist-extremist is. He's so extreme, he probably doesn't even realize that Trump just buried him on Twitter. For all to see.

Hopefully, the Iranian people get some courage from that. They'll need it if they're serious about bringing down their horrible, murderous government.

