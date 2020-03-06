send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics

'The Man' Shuts Down SXSW Amid Growing Coronavirus Fears

By Victoria Taft 2020-03-06T21:31:47
chat comments

South by Southwest (SXSW), framed as an edgy, 10-day collision of tech, art, music, film and Leftist politics and iconoclasm, is canceled this year.

Kaput.

The event that beckons the unwashed, Cheetos-finger-licking creatives for the nerd Coachella was canceled because "the man" had other ideas.

The City of Austin, Texas, announced an emergency over the coronavirus (COVID-19), though there are no cases of the virus reported in or around the city.

Two large participants in the event, Facebook and Amazon, had previously pulled out of many of the events because of the virus.

USA Today reported that the founders were forced to face facts:

“This is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place,” the company said in a written statement. “We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation.”

The conference this year had several high profile speakers in place, including former presidential candidates Hillary Rodham Clinton, Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang and Steve Jobs' widow Laurene Powell Jobs and rockers Ozzy Osbourne, director Judd Apatow and to Kim Kardashian West. Nearly 300,000 people attended in 2019.

SXSW was supposed to have kicked off on March 13.

View this post on Instagram

Y'all ready? 🤠🎬🎸🤖🌮💯

A post shared by SXSW (@sxsw) on

The coronavirus was also blamed for the partial shut down of the Arnold Schwartzenegger Sports Festival and bodybuilding event he's held in Ohio for several years. Spectators are not allowed to watch the 20,000 athletes compete until the final night, where they'll be allowed to watch in a smaller venue.

Let's watch to see how the organizers and participants figure out how to blame President Trump for its cancellation.

https://pjmedia.com/trending/the-man-shuts-down-sxsw-amid-growing-coronavirus-fears/

Related: Arnold Schwarzenegger, disease
Editor's Choice
Kruiser Kabana: Comedian Carole Montgomery
Comments
Oregon Lottery Bungles Sports Betting App
Comments
VIP: An Interview with Scott Walker
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media