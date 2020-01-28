The Line for Trump Rally on Jersey Shore Is Insane. 100,000 Seeking Tickets.

No, I'm not the hype-man for any Trump rallies.

I'm not even a man. But the lines started forming two days ago for the Trump rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, Tuesday night.

There are literally thousands of people waiting in line for a Trump rally that doesn’t start until tomorrow evening...



In 30 degree weather...



In the state of New Jersey...



OUTSTANDING!



RTpic.twitter.com/2xs9NlnFCs — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) January 28, 2020

This is a show of support for a man who's in the middle of an impeachment trial at a place that is absolutely dead at this time of year.

ABC7NY reports that people began camping out on Sunday afternoon:

I think he's gonna need a bigger arena. https://t.co/OyZr7jndGD — Mark Rosenberg (@CashsDad) January 24, 2020

And, in case you've forgotten, New Jersey is a Democrat haven.

Hundreds of people are camping out overnight for the Trump rally in Wildwood pic.twitter.com/fWY6IA1osR — Jack Posobiec???? (@JackPosobiec) January 27, 2020

The Trump camp says there have been 100,000 ticket requests for a venue that holds 7,500.

I’m going home tonight.



South Jersey, you broke a rally ticket request record for @realdonaldtrump.



President Donald Trump rally in Wildwood, New Jersey already drawing crowds | https://t.co/ebPXgNa4TG

https://t.co/vrAHZDOMTu — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) January 28, 2020

That was backed up by former Democrat turned Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew, who will be at the rally.

ABC7NY deployed a crew to assess the crowd size outside the Wildwood Convention Center: