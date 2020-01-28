send
News and Politics

The Line for Trump Rally on Jersey Shore Is Insane. 100,000 Seeking Tickets.

By Victoria Taft 2020-01-28T13:09:18
chat comments

No, I'm not the hype-man for any Trump rallies.

Screenshot/ABC7NY

I'm not even a man. But the lines started forming two days ago for the Trump rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, Tuesday night.

This is a show of support for a man who's in the middle of an impeachment trial at a place that is absolutely dead at this time of year.

ABC7NY reports that people began camping out on Sunday afternoon:

And, in case you've forgotten, New Jersey is a Democrat haven.

The Trump camp says there have been 100,000 ticket requests for a venue that holds 7,500.

That was backed up by former Democrat turned Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew, who will be at the rally.

ABC7NY deployed a crew to assess the crowd size outside the Wildwood Convention Center:

https://pjmedia.com/trending/the-line-for-trump-rally-on-jersey-shore-is-insane-100000-seeking-tickets/

