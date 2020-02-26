The Left Prays for Coronavirus Black Swan Event to Take Out Trump, But it Won't Happen. Here's Why.

It's hard to tell if the superheated response by the Left (the media) to the coronavirus outbreak from China is due to there being a slow news cycle (which is hard to believe), a legitimate news story with U.S. ramifications, or as something to tattoo Donald Trump with a 'Hurricane Katrina' moment.

As the media have amply shown, their zeal to tag President Trump with the most cockamamie accusations knows no bounds. Remember, some of these people still cling to the fiction that Trump is a Russian agent. They won't take "no" and multiple exhaustive investigations for an answer.

Nancy Pelosi today responded to Donald Trump's coronavirus proposal, calling his efforts "too late" and "anemic"



As if praying for a Black Swan event, CNBC is running a non-stop coronavirus update and any new cases are breathlessly reported. Georgia (the country, not the state) — Oh no! Italy – (swamped by expat Chinese deployed there to sop up knowledge of traditional Italian artisans and craftsmen in leatherwork, fashion and art restoration) has reported more cases!

The head-cases on Wall Street have started a sell-off. Supply chains are taking a beating as it's becoming apparent that Chinese parts can't be shipped to the U.S. Plants in China are closed to stop the expansion of the virus. Ask Apple, which had to announce it wouldn't meet earnings expectations because of its reliance upon closed Chinese parts manufacturers.

Some U.S.-based companies have had to idle employees due to a lack of Chinese parts to put in their widgets.

Business is booming for online video conferencing companies, however.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday that what President Trump has done early in the outbreak is "to buy the United States valuable time" to contain and battle the virus.

But Leftists in the media have questioned or inveighed against the president's moves to not only to contain the virus, but to keep Americans safe in general. You've heard it all:

They called President Trump a bigot for limiting the number of people into the country from terrorist countries. He's done the same for countries heavily afflicted with coronavirus (COVID-19)

Mocked and sued him for erecting a wall to keep out unknowns from sneaking into our country

Castigated him for requiring people who come to the U.S. to be able to support themselves

Wondered if Trump had been too tough by imposing tariffs on China for lying and cheating on trade

Called him a white nationalist for bringing back industry, including the steel industry, necessary for national defense that had been off-shored to China and other countries.

Called him a nationalist for fretting over supply chain interruptions because of over-reliance on off-shored sources, including China and applauded Apple for expanding a plant in Austin.

Everywhere you turn, Trump has made moves that benefit the security of Americans. Leftists believe he should be El Patron of the world as long as he's doing what they want, and right now they want a coronavirus King.

Senator Chuck Schumer has leveled the charge that Trump wasn't spending enough on the virus. What an odd charge. Congress has been asked for money to fight the virus.

This is what Trump has been doing to keep out the virus:

Stopped non-U.S. citizens from coming in from China

Screened people coming from infected areas

Quarantined people coming from hot zones

Funded work to get a vaccine for the future

Sourced suppliers for hospital gowns and masks

Asked money from the Congress, Chuck.

The "aggressive containment strategy" by the U.S. "has been working and responsible for the low level of cases that we have so far," according to the career CDC Principal Deputy Director Dr. Anne Schuchat, who spoke at the White House news conference on COVID-19. But she also urged schools, institutions, and universities to "dust off pandemic emergency plans" to be prepared. She reminded reporters assembled that the last time the U.S. had a concern like this was with the H1N1 influenza.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says that there's only been one new case of coronavirus or COVID-19 in the U.S. in the last two weeks.

Here's Azar's breakdown of the cases:

15 cases of COVID-19 that have been detected in the U.S.

1 new case in the last two weeks

3 cases among Americans repatriated from Wuhan

42 among Americans who have been stuck on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan

Trump is protecting Americans. When this whole thing blows over (fingers crossed), the Left will be back to calling Trump a bad man for taking care of Americans. The Supply Chain for Trump Hatred will continue thriving.