The Coronavirus Models Were Always Going To Be ‘Wrong’ Until They Are Right
Imagine you’re moving to a new town that you don’t know much about. Where do you start?
You don’t even know what you don’t know about the place. You know the name of the town and generally where it is. So you start your discovery process. You Google it. You search around to find out if there are properties you like, whether any are in your price range or not, and where they are. You look up the crime statistics. If you have kids, you check out the ratings of the schools. You hit up Yelp! and other resources to find out about the restaurants, the parks, the churches and whatever else is available. If you know anyone who lives in the town, you call them up and ask about it. If you can, you visit the town to see what it’s like and if you can imagine yourself living there. Soon enough, you’ve gone from not knowing a lot to knowing enough to make some informed decisions about the move.
Your preconceived notions about the town have probably turned out to be wrong about something. Maybe you thought crime was high there, but it turns out that it’s lower than where you currently live. Maybe you heard the schools there were great, but it turns out they’re pretty average. That great restaurant you’ve heard a lot about closed six months ago. There’s a great church with a well-respected pastor and it has programs your family will like. You get the picture.
