Tennessee Bill Would Require Student-Athletes to Compete on Teams Based on Biological Sex

Legislation proposed in the Tennessee General Assembly would require student-athletes to play on the sports teams corresponding to their biological sex. The bill was introduced by State Representative Bruce Griffey, a Republican.

According to the bill’s summary, if passed, the legislation would require “elementary and secondary schools that receive public funding to ensure that student athletes participate in school-sanctioned sports based on the student's biological sex as indicated by the athlete's original birth certificate issued at birth.” The bill makes clear that there is no exception for revised or amended birth certificates, meaning that biological sex, not gender identity, would be the sole factor in determining which teams an athlete can play for.

If passed into law, schools that don’t comply with this legislation would be “immediately ineligible to continue receiving state and local public funds.” Funding would only be restored, “if the department of education and a court of competent jurisdiction find that the school is in compliance” with the law.

There have been several recent statewide efforts to fight back against the LGBTQWTF lobby’s war on common sense. In Georgia, a state lawmaker proposed legislation making it a felony to perform gender reassignment surgery on minor children. In South Carolina, a state representative, inspired by the James Younger case, sought to ban gender reassignment surgery or treatment of minors, putting the license of medical professionals on the line if they don’t comply.

In the realm of sports, the Obama administration forced schools to let boys play on girls teams and use their locker rooms if they claimed to identify as female, and school boards across the country have been bullied into submission whenever a “transgender” student demands to access facilities where they don’t belong. In Illinois, the District 211 school board voted in favor of letting a boy who says he’s a girl to use the girl’s locker room facilities, against the objections of girls who felt their privacy and dignity were being violated. The LGBTQWTF lobby poured thousands of dollars into that fight. Clearly, the only way to fight this is via state legislatures, and it looks like some states are jumping right on the front lines of that fight.

