Teen Vogue Goes Full Marxist, Wants Destruction of Capitalism in Response to COVID-19

Ok, I know, you don't go to Teen Vogue for scholarly economic or political analysis, and nobody there has heard of Milton Friedman or Thomas Sowell. Nor do I expect it to have much in-depth coverage of how to fight back against COVID-19. In fact, I'd expect little more than an analysis of the cutest congressman or how to participate in politics even if you can't legally vote for three more years. As a father, it no longer sneaks up on me when Marxist indoctrination is woven into the societal fabric of being a teen in America. After all, this is the same rag that ran the series a few years ago teaching teens how to have anal sex. And yet, when the writers interrupt their drivel to run articles openly calling for the destruction of capitalism in response to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, even I sit up and take notice.

The following articles appeared this week in Teen Vogue in its continuing coverage of COVID-19:

Yes, the first three articles are technically op-eds. The Bernie Sanders article was written by the magazine's political editor, and the article on the failures of capitalism was co-written by a former policy advisor to the Elizabeth Warren campaign. A search of the site for the word "capitalism" doesn't return a favorable result. It seems safe to assume they won't be inviting Grover Norquist or Matt Kibbe to write op-eds for them anytime soon.

That fourth article is equally instructive, though — it's an interview with long-shot congressional candidate Joshua Collins out of Washington State. He describes himself as a socialist truck driver who advocates for federal rent control and the Green New Deal.

So, on the failures of capitalism, Kandist Mallett writes:

Selling your labor in a capitalist marketplace so you don’t end up on the street is horrible and unnatural, and we shouldn’t have to exist this way. While many of us have long questioned the idea of working our lives away to pad a company’s bottom line, the pandemic has given us a glimpse of what an anti-capitalist society could actually look like. This isn’t to romanticize what is happening — after all, people are gravely ill and dying every day. But if we are to fully examine the crisis for what it is, then we must recognize that COVID-19 is not the only virus that must be destroyed. We also have to confront capitalism and the world that sustains it.

On the mythical superhero presidency of Bernie Sanders, the political editor writes:

Canceling student debt sounds great to kids who haven't even applied for college yet, but can envision legally skipping out on their obligations:

Some legislators are already hard at work on this. For example, Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) has introduced legislation that provides both short-term payment cancellation and long-term balance reduction to ensure that borrowers get immediate relief, while also boosting the economy over time. Congress failed young people in the last economic crisis. This time, it’s critical they get it right.

Our socialist truck driver advocates the suspension of all housing costs until the pandemic ends. Note that he doesn't say how the banks and landlords should be expected to survive a prolonged lack of revenue:

So the language in the petition is calling on specifically governors — in a few cases mayors, like with Washington, D.C. — to do what is necessary to suspend the collection of rent, residential mortgages, and utility payments. We want people to not have to worry about those particular bills for at least two full months, and lasting until the end of this crisis. Originally I just did it for my own state, Washington. And it blew up so quickly that we decided to just do it in all 50 states. Now if you're familiar with the Yellow Vest movement in France, the way that movement actually started was very similar. They chose yellow vests because everyone had one in their car. Like the yellow vest, everyone has a white sheet that they don't use, right? So people have just been hanging white sheets outside their window. That actually started out in Montreal as a symbol of the rent strike movement, and now we're seeing it in the United States as well.

Side note: this is not the first time in history that Democrats have advocated the use of white sheets.

The way this stuff gets interwoven among articles about how celebrity teens (them/they) use the quarantine to dress for themselves instead of dressing for others, or how teen guys (he/they) can experiment with different makeup options, it almost escapes notice. It sure does demonstrate how easy it can be to whip teens and young adults into a capitalism-smashing frenzy.

