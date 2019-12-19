Ted Lieu on Impeachment: 'No One in America' Could Get Away with What Trump Did
WASHINGTON – Following the House's vote to impeach President Donald Trump, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) said that "no one in America could do what Donald Trump did and get away with it."
"If I called up a foreign official and asked for help in my re-election campaign, I'd like to get indicted," Lieu, a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said on Wednesday. "No one is above the law. I'm not above the law. The president's not above the law."
Watch:
