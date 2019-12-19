send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics

Ted Lieu on Impeachment: 'No One in America' Could Get Away with What Trump Did

By Nicholas Ballasy 2019-12-19T02:10:27
chat comments

WASHINGTON – Following the House's vote to impeach President Donald Trump, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) said that "no one in America could do what Donald Trump did and get away with it."

"If I called up a foreign official and asked for help in my re-election campaign, I'd like to get indicted," Lieu, a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said on Wednesday. "No one is above the law. I'm not above the law. The president's not above the law."

Watch:

https://pjmedia.com/trending/ted-lieu-on-impeachment-no-one-in-america-could-get-away-with-what-trump-did/

Copyright © 2005-2019 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.