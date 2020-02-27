Ted Cruz Slams Dems: ‘Party of the Rich’ Who ‘Sip Their Lattes, Look Down on Working Class Americans’

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD — Senator Ted Cruz slammed the Democratic Party during his appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday, accusing them of being the party of everything they claim they don’t represent.

"Today the Democrats are the party of the rich. Today, the Democrats are the party of Hollywood celebrities and Silicon Valley billionaires and Wall Street titans. They sip their lattes and they look down on working-class Americans.

“And, on the other hand, working men and women, the working men and women here, union members – blue-collar union members used to form the heart of the Democratic Party. FDR Democrats, who became Reagan Democrats. And, right now today, they’re Trump Democrats.”

"Today the democrats are the party of the rich...they sip their lattes and look down on working class Americans." @tedcruz #CPAC2020 pic.twitter.com/XmUJqB6WuA — CPAC 2020 (Text CPAC to 56479) (@CPAC) February 27, 2020

The Democratic Party has two billionaires running for president, and the rest, save for Pete Buttigieg, are millionaires.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis