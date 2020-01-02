SWAMP ALERT: The Department of Justice Is Full of Liberals, According to FEC Data

Analysis of FEC data by Mark Tapscott at The Epoch Times reveals that "All but a tiny fraction of donors listing the Department of Justice (DOJ) as their employer between 2015 and 2019 gave to liberal activist groups and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton."

"A total of 1,252 unique donors made 17,103 itemized contributions during the five-year period," Tapscott explained. "With Act Blue, the liberal funding pass-through organization, being the recipient of choice for 56 percent (706) of them."

Hillary Clinton received 2,824 contributions from 414 DOJ employees, totaling $493,081, with an average donation of $175, during the 2016 campaign.

A mere 43 DOJ employees, a whopping 3.4 percent of contributing employees, donated to Trump. Their collective contributions were just under $15,000, with an average of $101 per donation.

"In other words, there were almost 10 times as many Clinton donors as Trump donors among those who listed DOJ as their employer during the 2016 campaign," explained Tapscott.

The 1,252 contributing employees identified by FEC records represent 1.1 percent of the entire department. It's easy to believe that the political leanings of DOJ employees throughout the department's workforce has a similar breakdown in partisan loyalty.

Here's where this is a huge problem:

U.S. presidents must depend upon a workforce of 2 million career federal employees to carry out the agenda voters elected them to implement. But Trump’s challenge may be particularly acute as a result of the deep apparent bias against him within DOJ. For example, so many of his policies are being challenged in federal courts. The president must depend upon DOJ attorneys to represent his policies in courtrooms. When a particular agency is trying to implement a president’s policy that’s being challenged in the courts, it’s DOJ officials who decide whether or how vigorously to litigate the case.

The fact is we can't.

