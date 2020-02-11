Where's the Outrage? Suspect Who Drove Van Into Trump Campaign Volunteers Admits Political Motive

On Saturday, 27-year-old Gregory William Loel Timm intentionally crashed his van into a tent where Trump campaign volunteers were registering voters Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville, Fla., in a Walmart parking lot.

After plowing through the tent with his van, Timm stopped, got out of the van, then took a video of the scene before flipping off the victims and fleeing. No one was injured during the incident.

The Republican Party of Duval County posted pictures of the scene on Twitter:

Within hours of the incident, William Loel Timm was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on two counts of aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and driving without a license.

While Timm's motive was obvious, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) refused to say whether the assault was politically motivated.

"We’re obviously going to follow that up and we take that very seriously," said JSO Lieutenant Larry Gayle. "Anybody who interrupts a political process in this country needs to be taken very seriously."

On Tuesday, the police report of the incident and arrest were shared on Twitter, confirming the political motive of William Loel Timm.

Portions of the report are redacted but it appears the suspect told police he did what he did because "someone had to take a stand." He showed the police video that he took of him driving toward the tent with the victims standing in front of it.

According to the report, Timm "advised that he does not like President Trump," and "the other reason was that 'it's like someone s****ing on your grave" as the other reason for his actions.

Donald Trump Jr. responded to the public release of the report on Twitter. "Where is the outraged media? Why are they so silent on this? This would be the number one story in the world right now if it was a Trump supporter doing it to a group of liberals."

"It’s a disgrace that they don’t even pretend to pay attention to growing leftist violence," he added.

Violent, political acts from unhinged leftists have become increasingly common, and that's troublesome.

From the June 14, 2017, congressional baseball shooting to this incident, we've seen how the left has been radicalized by the media narrative against Trump, where they believe they are morally justified to attack and even kill Republicans and supporters of President Trump. It's a far bigger problem than most realize, especially since, as Donald Trump Jr. noted, the media tries to cover up stories involving anti-Trump violence.

