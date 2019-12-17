Somebody Wrote a Movie About Barron Trump Trying to Stop His Dad From Becoming President

I only know two things about Barron Trump: 1) He's the son of Donald and Melania Trump, and 2) Libs think he's exempt from the unwritten rule of presidential politics that we leave the kids out of it. A couple of weeks ago, Barron got dragged into the impeachment mess as the punchline to a bad joke. Now it turns out that a Hollywood screenwriter has written a screenplay about Barron, as a way to #Resist his father. And the screenplay is being celebrated in Hollywood because there are no rules when it comes to hating Trump.

Matt Donnelly, Variety:

Barron Trump could be coming to the big screen soon, in a wild scripted ride that imagines President Donald Trump’s 10-year-old son attempting to thwart his presidential ambitions.

“Barron: A Tale of Love, Loss & Legacy” by screenwriter Nicolas Curcio has rated on the annual Black List, a ranking of Hollywood’s best unproduced scripts, which is conducted by surveying 250 top film executives.

Curcio’s screenplay imagines a younger Barron, “fearing the devastating impact that his father’s presidency would have on his personal life, his country and the world at large.”

Yet again, libs are exploiting a little boy because they hate his dad.

Maybe the screenplay is good. I have no idea. And if it's on the Black List, chances are it'll never be made into a movie. But just imagine for a moment that somebody wrote a screenplay about Sasha and Malia Obama trying to sabotage their dad's ambitions, "fearing the devastating impact that their father's presidency would have on their personal life, their country, and the world at large." Do you think that script would make the Black List? Do you think the screenwriter would ever work in Hollywood? Can you imagine the doxing he'd get from CNN and MSNBC and the rest? They would absolutely ruin the guy.

I can't think of any politician I hate so much that I'd want to humiliate his children just to get to him. It's just wrong, no matter what you think the kid's dad has done to deserve it.

Barron Trump isn't Greta Thunberg. He's not the face of a political movement. Nobody's pushing him into the spotlight and making him a human shield against criticism. Nobody has turned him into an object of worship. He's just a child whose dad ran for president as a Republican and won. He hasn't done anything to anybody. Just leave him alone. Bash Trump all you want, but leave the kid alone.

What's so difficult to understand? What's unreasonable about it?