Solemn Much? Rashida Tlaib Shares Giddy Video Celebrating Trump's Impeachment

Yesterday, congressional Democrats were told by Nancy Pelosi that they should behave, well, with some sense of decorum. They weren't allowed to celebrate President Trump's impeachment, and when they started cheering she quickly stared them down. However, at other places and at other moments, Democrats did let themselves go. Case in point: Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Tlaib is, of course, one of the very worst human beings ever to call themselves a "member of Congress." After all, this is the woman who shouted "impeach the MF'er!" when she was just sworn in. Later this year, she actually started selling "impeach the MF" t-shirts.

In any case, although she and her fellow Democrats were told by Pelosi to pretend to be very solemn -- oh yes, it was a "somber day" -- Tlaib couldn't hide her glee. Or, perhaps I should say: she didn't want to hide it.

Schiff and House Intel Dems drank and cheered at fancy dc restaurant last night.



Rashida 'Impeach that MF' Tlaib posted this giddy video on Instagram today.



But Pelosi had the audacity to say on live TV today that this is a 'somber day' and no one wanted this.



Sick people!

"Hey everyone! I'm on my way to the United States House floor to impeach President Trump on behalf of my incredible district," Tlaib told her followers while smiling and laughing. In the background, other Democrats (either staffers or members of Congress, it's hard to tell them apart since none of them take this matter seriously) can be heard laughing and jeering.

As the tweet above mentions too, Tlaib isn't the only Democrat celebrating Trump's impeachment. Rep. Adam Schiff and other House Intelligence Committee Democrats drank and cheered at a restaurant in Washington D.C. the day before the House vote.

Adam Schiff and the entire democratic house intel committee were at a fancy restaurant last night drinking and cheering about the 'impeachment.'



Now they'll be on TV today saying what a somber and sad day in history this is...



These people disgust me.

This is disgusting... but it's also what we've come to expect from these radical-leftist Democrats. They wanted to impeach Trump from the very moment he was sworn in. They desperately searched for anything they could use against him. It started with Russia collusion and ended with Ukraine bribery (or whatever it is they call it now). The reason for the impeachment doesn't matter; the only thing that matters is that he has been impeached by the House. That was their objective.

Why? Orange man bad. That's why.