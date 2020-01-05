So 'Peaceful'... Iranian Lawmakers Chant 'Death to America'

If you want to know just how "peaceful" and "peace-loving" the Iranian political class is, you only have to watch this one short video. It tells us all we need to know about their feelings for peace and, especially, for relations with the United States specifically.

Here. Watch.

Iranian lawmakers chant “death to America”

pic.twitter.com/YYjMCQFqCW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 5, 2020

What they're chanting there is "Death to America. Death to America. Death to America." Although it's quite shocking, it's sadly also something we see rather regularly in Iran, where the grand ayatollah (or as I prefer to call him: Mad Mullah) Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei regularly provokes his supporters to chant the exact same line. Yes, it's quite a thing in Iran.

So, no, there's nothing new here. That doesn't make it any less troubling, however, especially because Iran has proved it's more than willing to put these words into action. Just ask American soldiers who have been fighting in Iraq. Many IEDs used by Iraqi "insurgents" are provided by Iran. And that's not to mention all the radical Islamist terror groups Iran supports in the Middle East and elsewhere.

The only correct response to this blind hatred for America and Iran's long history of terrorism is to do exactly what President Trump has just done: take out their leaders when they go too far. General Soleimani had it coming for years. For example, back in 2015, General Mike Flynn already called him "the world's number one terrorist."

Soleimani--#1 terrorist in the world, now a good guy & Iran, #1 State Sponsor of Terrorism, now has nuke capabilities--what just happened? — General Flynn (@GenFlynn) July 15, 2015

If those lawmakers who chanted "death to America" put their money where their mouth is, Trump simply has to release the fury of the U.S. military on them, just like he did with Soleimani. Get that list of 52 targets ready and take them out -- one by one or all at once. Decapitate their leadership, destroy their military infrastructure and let them deal with the mess afterward. With a little bit of luck, the Iranian opposition will use that opportunity to oust Iran's theocratic extremists from power... and if they don't, well, nothing will be lost; in the worst-case scenario Iran will be severely weakened and the Mad Mullahs will have learned never to mess with the United States again.