SHOCK: Romney Announces Decision on Bursima Subpoena
Senator Mitt Romney will vote to subpoena a Burisma-linked consultant as part of the Senate GOP's investigation into Hunter Biden and the notoriously corrupt natural gas company that employed him.
PJM's Michael van der Galien previously reported that Romney appeared skeptical of any efforts to investigate Burisma Holdings. "There's no question but the appearance of looking at Burisma appears political. And I think people are tired of these kind[s] of political investigations," Romney told CNN's Manu Raju.
"We also have a lot of work to do on matters that are not related to Burisma. We probably ought to focus on those things," Romney added.
Romney's vote on the subpoena was more than symbolic because Republicans only have an 8-6 majority on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which Romney sits on. Opposition to the subpoena would have resulted in a 7-7 tie that would have prevented the subpoena from moving forward.
