send
search
rows
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit Shop
facebook twitter
Columnists
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
Instapundit
Shop
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
Stretch, grab a late afternoon cup of caffeine and get caught up on the most important news of the day with our Coffee Break newsletter. These are the stories that will fill you in on the world that's spinning outside of your office window - at the moment that you get a chance to take a breath.
Sign up now to save time and stay informed!
font directup
font directdown
print
Trending

SHOCK: More Than Half of California Pregnancies Unintended

By Tyler O'Neil 2017-11-13T11:02:24
chat comments
Midsection of a pregnant woman with hands clasped.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court announced it would take up the abortion case National Institute of Family and Life Advocates (NIFLA) v. Xavier Becerra. The legal brief for Becerra — which defends a California law mandating crisis pregnancy centers post information about abortion — stated an eye-popping figure.

According to the State of California, more than half of pregnancies in the state are unintended.

"Some 700,000 California women become pregnant each year, and over half of these pregnancies are unintended," the brief states. Let that sink in: More than half of the pregnancies in California are unintended. That means an estimated 350,000 unwanted children are conceived annually in the nation's most populous state.

11-Year-Old's Response to Nude Teacher Sex Proposition: 'OK IDC'

The defense cited this figure in support of the Reproductive FACT (Freedom, Accountability, Comprehensive Care, and Transparency) Act. The act mandates that any facility that provides ultrasounds or prenatal care to pregnant women — or that provides counseling about contraception, or offers pregnancy testing — is required to post the following notice (emphasis added):

California has public programs that provide immediate free or low-cost access to comprehensive family planning services (including all FDA-approved methods of contraception), prenatal care, and abortion for eligible women. To determine whether you qualify, contact the county social services office at [insert the telephone number].

The bill became law in October 2015 and mandates fines of $500 for the first offense after 30 days, and $1,000 for each subsequent offense. Every Pregnancy Resource Center (PRC) must post the notice or face government censorship.

https://pjmedia.com/trending/shock-more-than-half-of-california-pregnancies-unintended/

Related: 2017, abortion, California, pregnancy

Related Products

The Western Story: The Complete Series
amazon.com
History In The News: Complete Series
amazon.com
Klavan and Whittle: Can Republicans Win Elections?
amazon.com
Popular Now
SHOCK: More Than Half of California Pregnancies Unintended
comments
'Trust But Verify' -- Why Trump Is Right on Russia
comments
Street Artist Sabo Crashes Anti-Trump Exhibition in L.A., Hoists Black Flag of MAGA
comments
Editor's Choice
Boy, 11, Responds to Nude Teacher Sex Proposition
comments
Remember When 115 Newspapers Called on Bill Clinton to Resign?
comments
'England Is no Longer Christian'
comments
Copyright © 2005-2017 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.
 