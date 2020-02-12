SHAMELESS: Obama 'Wingman' Eric Holder Claims 'Unprecedented' Politicization of DOJ Under Trump

Obama's first attorney general, Eric Holder, has spoken out about the recent developments in the Roger Stone case.

"Do not underestimate the danger of this situation," Holder tweeted. "The political appointees in the DOJ are involving themselves in an inappropriate way in cases involving political allies of the President. This affects the rule of law and respect for it. Unprecedented."

Unprecedented? It's absurd the way Eric Holder likes to pretend that the Justice Department wasn't politicized and weaponized from day one on his watch. As I pointed out earlier, during the Obama administration, the Justice Department repeatedly protected allies of Barack Obama, including Holder himself.

Ari Melber, the chief legal correspondent at MSNBC, also reports that Holder called the Stone situation "aberrant and inconsistent with a Justice Department acting in a traditional, non-political way." That's rich. "It disrespects the career prosecutors whom I greatly respect," he added. "Actions such as these put at risk the perceived - and real- neutral enforcement of our laws & ultimately endanger the fabric of our democracy," Holder continued.

Are you kidding me? Eric Holder is the last person who should be lecturing anyone about the dangers of politicizing the Department of Justice. And yet, here he is, pretending he was a bastion of objectivity. This is hardly the first time he's made outlandish statements purporting to be a voice of objectivity.

Holder has previously spoken out against Attorney General William Barr, accusing him of not appearing neutral . “I think the attorney general needs to be a little bit more sensitive to the appearance that gives. You have to not only be substantively neutral, you have to appear to be neutral when you’re the attorney general of the United States. I fear he has crossed the political line.”

You see what's going on here, right? This is pretty much the same strategy employed by the media and the Democrats when they claim that Barack Obama had a scandal-free presidency over and over again, despite the fact he had the most scandal-plagued presidency in history . Eric Holder thinks that by speaking out against the "politicization" of the Justice Department under Trump that we'll forget his real record.