News and Politics

SHAMELESS: Obama 'Wingman' Eric Holder Claims 'Unprecedented' Politicization of DOJ Under Trump

By Matt Margolis 2020-02-12T16:31:45
chat comments

Obama's first attorney general, Eric Holder, has spoken out about the recent developments in the Roger Stone case.

"Do not underestimate the danger of this situation," Holder tweeted.  "The political appointees in the DOJ are involving themselves in an inappropriate way in cases involving political allies of the President. This affects the rule of law and respect for it. Unprecedented."

Unprecedented? It's absurd the way Eric Holder likes to pretend that the Justice Department wasn't politicized and weaponized from day one on his watch. As I pointed out earlier, during the Obama administration, the Justice Department repeatedly protected allies of Barack Obama, including Holder himself.

Democrats Accuse AG Barr of Doing Exactly What Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch Did for Obama

Ari Melber, the chief legal correspondent at MSNBC, also reports that Holder called the Stone situation "aberrant and inconsistent with a Justice Department acting in a traditional, non-political way." That's rich. "It disrespects the career prosecutors whom I greatly respect," he added. "Actions such as these put at risk the perceived - and real- neutral enforcement of our laws & ultimately endanger the fabric of our democracy," Holder continued.

Are you kidding me? Eric Holder is the last person who should be lecturing anyone about the dangers of politicizing the Department of Justice. And yet, here he is, pretending he was a bastion of objectivity. This is hardly the first time he's made outlandish statements purporting to be a voice of objectivity.

Holder has previously spoken out against Attorney General William Barr, accusing him of not appearing neutral. “I think the attorney general needs to be a little bit more sensitive to the appearance that gives. You have to not only be substantively neutral, you have to appear to be neutral when you’re the attorney general of the United States. I fear he has crossed the political line.”

This is the same guy who, as attorney general, obstructed dozens of investigations to protect Obama, and who also referred to himself as "the president’s wingman" during a radio interview in 2014. In addition to obstructing investigations, as attorney general, Eric Holder launched bogus investigations into administration corruption and  obstructed dozens more, including the investigation of his inexplicable dropping of the New Black Panther voter intimidation case, the Iran ransom scandal, and Benghazi. In August 2014,  47 of 73 inspectors general wrote an open letter to Congress informing them that the Obama administration was obstructing their investigations. Holder also lied to Congress about Fast and Furious and refused to provide documents to Congress for their investigation, prompting a historic contempt vote.

You see what's going on here, right? This is pretty much the same strategy employed by the media and the Democrats when they claim that Barack Obama had a scandal-free presidency over and over again, despite the fact he had the most scandal-plagued presidency in history. Eric Holder thinks that by speaking out against the "politicization" of the Justice Department under Trump that we'll forget his real record.

“I think when people look at the Justice Department and think that it’s in some ways politicized, that has a negative long-term impact on the department,” Holder said back in October. He's right. Eight years of politicization of the Justice Department under Obama/Holder/Lynch was capped off with the unprecedented abuse of the FISA process in order to get a warrant to spy on a presidential candidate from the opposing party. You don't get more politicized than that.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

https://pjmedia.com/trending/shameless-obamas-wingman-eric-holder-claims-unprecedented-politicization-of-doj-under-trump/

