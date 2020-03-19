SHAME: Democrats Opposed Travel Bans Now Being Implemented Worldwide to Slow Coronavirus

Democrats were so opposed to Trump’s travel bans with China and Iran that they literally attempted an act of Congress to prevent him from carrying them out. On March 5, 2020, Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) introduced the “No Ban Act”, which would have prevented Trump from implementing his travel ban. It was co-sponsored by 219 House Democrats. Senate Democrats also tried to prevent Trump from implementing his travel bans, introducing legislation that would block funds from being used to enforce them.

This was after World Health Organization experts conceded that Trump’s travel ban with China saved lives.

Congressional Democrats may not understand that travel bans will help slow the spread of the coronavirus, but the American public does. A recent poll found 80 percent of Americans agree with Trump’s travel bans.

And they’re not alone. Worldwide, countries are implementing travel bans of different scales to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Many have restricted travel from China or for recent visitors to China, and many have restricted travel with other countries as well. This isn’t because of xenophobia or racism, it’s about protecting their populations from the coronavirus spread.

Democrats were too blinded by their hatred for Trump and their love for open borders to see that Trump was taking early and decisive actions to slow down the spread of the virus in the United States — actions that experts say saved lives. If Democrats were running things, our borders would be wide open and the virus would be spreading at a much faster rate than it is now.

But Democrats want you to think Trump botched the coronavirus response.

