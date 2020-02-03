'Sensitive Content': Twitter Flags Ad Exposing 2020 Dems' Radical Agendas

On Monday, the conservative group America Rising released a powerful ad exposing the 2020 Democrats' radical agendas. Twitter did not remove the ad, but it did mark the ad as containing "sensitive content," restricting access to the video.

"Democrats have never been more extreme than they are right now. Frankly, they’re crazy," Trump says in the video. After this brief introduction, the ad moves, beat by beat, to expose one kooky idea after another.

First comes the infamous moment where every Democrat on a debate stage raised his or her hand to say their government plans "would provide coverage for undocumented immigrants."

Then another debate moment shows Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-1/1024th of a Plan) raising her hand saying she would abolish private health insurance for a government-run plan.

Next, a moderator asks, "Would you raise taxes on the middle class to pay for Medicare for all?" Sen. Bernie Sanders (S-USSR) responds, "Yes, they will pay more in taxes."

Sure, Sanders and Warren are radical, but the America Rising ad turns to expose former Vice President Joe Biden — the ostensible moderate — as well.

"Would there be any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration?" a moderator asks.

"No, we would work it out," Biden says.

Then the video turns rapid-fire.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg chimes in, "Roll back the Trump corporate tax cuts."

"Get rid of the Electoral College," Warren says.

"Making public colleges and universities tuition-free and canceling student debt," Sanders adds.

Warren admits all this won't come cheap: "When people say, so it’s going to be really expensive, and the answer is it is."

Then the ad turns to news reports about the costs of these plans. Sanders' plans would cost an estimated $60 trillion over ten years. Warren's version of Medicare for All would cost $52 trillion over a decade.

The ad concludes with Trump. The president calls the Democratic Party "the party of high taxes, high crime, open borders, late-term abortion, socialism, and blatant corruption."

Twitter has forbidden users from spending money to promote political content on the platform, but users can still share videos like this.

Chris Martin, communications director at America Rising, shared the video. Twitter flagged it, warning some users that "The following media includes potentially sensitive content."

"This is just a web ad we put together, no $$ behind it," Martin told PJ Media in an email. "Interestingly, Twitter immediately flagged it as 'sensitive content' which has severely limited the number of views it's received. I can't imagine what would be considered 'sensitive content' in the video..."

It does seem odd that the ad — compiled from news reports — could be considered "sensitive content." Does Twitter consider conservative messaging inherently offensive?

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.