Senator Hawley to Introduce Motion to Censure Chuck Schumer for SCOTUS Threats

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is planning to introduce a Senate motion to censure Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for his blatant attempts to threaten Trump-nominated Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. "I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price," Schumer said in front of the Supreme Court building at a pro-abortion rally on Wednesday. "You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."

Hawley called the threats “disgusting, shameful, and frankly, WEAK.”

Now @chuckschumer is threatening Supreme Court Justices personally, to the point of implying their physical safety is endangered. Disgusting, shameful, and frankly, WEAK https://t.co/4E67VWerVv

Senator Schumer was rebuked by Chief Justice John Roberts hours later, with a statement that said, "threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous. All Members of the Court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter."

Schumer, instead of apologizing, doubled down on his rhetoric. His spokesman, Justin Goodman, even accused Roberts of bias for "misinterpreting" Schumer's statement. “Sen. Schumer’s comments were a reference to the political price Senate Republicans will pay for putting these justices on the court," Goodman claimed, though it's unmistakable that Schumer was threatening the justices he called out.

“I would call on Schumer to apologize, but we all know he has no shame,” Hawley tweeted on Wednesday. “So tomorrow I will introduce a motion to censure Schumer for his pathetic attempt at intimidation of #SupremeCourt.”

I would call on Schumer to apologize, but we all know he has no shame. So tomorrow I will introduce a motion to censure Schumer for his pathetic attempt at intimidation of #SupremeCourt — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 5, 2020

President Trump responded to Schumer's threats Wednesday evening on Twitter. "This is a direct & dangerous threat to the U.S. Supreme Court by Schumer. If a Republican did this, he or she would be arrested, or impeached. Serious action MUST be taken NOW!"

This is a direct & dangerous threat to the U.S. Supreme Court by Schumer. If a Republican did this, he or she would be arrested, or impeached. Serious action MUST be taken NOW! https://t.co/WqQUbyzaJU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020

As of Thursday morning, #SchumerResign was trending on Twitter.

