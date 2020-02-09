send
News and Politics

Sen. Susan Collins Getting 'Credible' Death Threats From Deranged Leftists Over Impeachment Vote

By Matt Margolis 2020-02-09T10:27:59
chat comments

Senator Susan Collins says she's been getting death threats since she voted to acquit President Trump last week. The threats are being investigated and have been deemed "credible," according to the Associated Press.

Collins disclosed the threats on Friday during a speech to the Maine Chiefs of Police Association winter conference.

“I just want you to know that I’ve always loved you and appreciated you. But now I have a real personal appreciation for all that you do to keep us safe,” Collins told them in her speech.

Collins previously received threats on the eve of the Senate vote on whether to call new witnesses to testify. According to reports, she received multiple threatening voice messages from unhinged leftists accusing her "of being a shill for Trump and betraying her oath to uphold the Constitution."

"What a vile piece of garbage you are," said one caller. "You've seen exactly what the president did ... If you don't have the guts and the integrity, I sure hope you didn't breed. I sure hope you don't have children or grandchildren because their future is f****d."

"You're going to lose, Susan Collins," another caller said, referencing her upcoming election this fall. "You're just a little bi**h for Trump."

Collins also received threats before her vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. In October 2018, a letter was sent to her home in Maine claiming to contain ricin, resulting in her husband and Labrador retriever being temporarily quarantined.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

https://pjmedia.com/trending/sen-susan-collins-getting-credible-death-threats-from-deranged-leftists/

