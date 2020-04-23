SELLOUT: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says She'll Vote for Biden in November

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez built a name for herself with her wackadoodle politics and steadfast extreme left-wing ideals. As such, she has not been shy about her dislike of Joe Biden. Earlier this year she trashed him by saying he was "too conservative" and that the two wouldn't even be in the same party outside of the United States. Last month, she lamented Biden's big wins on Super Tuesday II. "There's no sugarcoating it. Tonight is a tough night," she said.

But, if you thought of AOC as one of the far-left liberals who is more committed to her ideals that political opportunism, you were wrong. For the first time ever, she's specifically committed to voting for Joe Biden in November.

She made the announcement during a live stream interview with some rapper named Fat Joe Wednesday night.

“It’s three things you can do. You can vote for Trump. You can vote for Biden or you can not vote at all. Who you gonna vote for?” Fat Joe asked.

“In November, I’m gonna be voting for Joe Biden,” she told me. “But that’s what I’m gonna be doing.”

“So, is this the first time you said you voting for Biden?” Fat Joe asked.

“I mean, I’ve been saying this whole time that we got to support the Democratic nominee,” she explained. "This is the time I’m saying it declaratively like this.”

AOC has previously refused to endorse Joe Biden because she needed to have discussions on policy with him first. "We’re having conversations with Biden’s team and trying to figure out what some of these policy conversations will look like."

We've noticed in the past couple of weeks Biden taking more extreme left-wing positions. Perhaps these are the result of conversations between the former vice president and the former bartender. Make no mistake about it, though, the AOC wing of the party wouldn't back a so-called centrist. Perhaps the faux-conservative Never Trumpers should pay more attention to what Biden really is.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis