Seeing This New Trump Video of SOTU Guests Makes It Tough to Watch Pelosi Tearing Up Their Stories

A new video put out by the White House (see it below) shows many of the guests at Tuesday night's State of the Union address stating what the American flag means to them. When you see their answers it's hard not to think of Nancy Pelosi tearing up the president's speech, tearing up their stories and demeaning their dreams.

Pelosi Rips up the names of fallen heroes, of a 100 year old Tuskegee pilot; of his 13-year-old great grandson who wants to join Space Force and so many more. Totally classless. #SOTO #SOTU2020 ##Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/HYmA4dbmyo — Simon Conway (@SimonRadio1776) February 5, 2020

Stephanie Davis, a single mom, was working hard to get her smart daughter, Janiyah, out of her failing local school and into a school of her choice that showed better results.

She says in the video that the flag means "freedom of speech and everyone coming together."

In his speech, President Trump announced that Janiyah would receive a tax credit scholarship.

Another guest, Tony Rankin, said, "When I see the American flag it reminds me of opportunity." Rankin served in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, came home and fell into homelessness and drug addiction. Now, he's gotten help, works in an "Opportunity Zone" in Cincinnati and has reconciled with his family. He made his comment in a new video of the State of the Union guests the president rolled out on Facebook (see it below).

Tony Rankin/White House

Presidents often highlight stories to make political points and tug at the heartstrings. We all understand this. But it's hard to look at these people speaking of "opportunity" and "everyone coming together" and reconcile their stories of loss, overcoming adversity, and celebration with what Nancy Pelosi did last night to the speech in which their stories were highlighted.

The president ended his upbeat speech with these words of hope:

America is the place where anything can happen! America is the place where anyone can rise. And here, on this land, on this soil, on this continent, the most incredible dreams come true! This Nation is our canvas, and this country is our masterpiece. We look at tomorrow and see unlimited frontiers just waiting to be explored. Our brightest discoveries are not yet known. Our most thrilling stories are not yet told. Our grandest journeys are not yet made. The American Age, the American Epic, the American Adventure, has only just begun! Our spirit is still young; the sun is still rising; God’s grace is still shining; and my fellow Americans, the best is yet to come! Thank you. God Bless You. God Bless America."

After uttering "God Bless America," President Trump handed his speech to the House Speaker, as is tradition.

Then ... she ripped it up.

People saw it as a metaphor for her coarsely ripping up their dreams.

There's no better symbol of the Democrat party than Nancy Pelosi tearing the transcript of the #SOTU...in it were the details of the record successes of minorities, women, and safety of the American people... and the plan for even more.



THEY DON'T WANT THAT. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 5, 2020

It's hard to see people like this sitting in the balcony near the first lady during the State of the Union speech and not feel sad that the third-most powerful person in government just blew off their hard work and sacrifice.

Retired Navy SEAL and Bin Laden killer, Rob O'Neill, had a word of warning for the House Speaker:

As much as she wants, @SpeakerPelosi cannot rip up November. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) February 5, 2020

Fox News host Jeanine Piro was aghast:

Nancy Pelosi has just cemented herself as the ‘Hater in Chief’https://t.co/s2LZHI93fR — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) February 5, 2020

Judicial Watch's Tom Fitton said he's never seen a thing like it:

Nancy Pelosi's tearing up of @realDonaldTrump's State of the Union speech what about as disturbing a public act by a politician as I ever witnessed in Washington DC. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 5, 2020

Congressman Steve Scalise and Vice President Mike Pence agreed that this was a new low:

?? NEW LOW FOR NANCY PELOSI: She ripped up @realDonaldTrump’s #SOTU speech for the cameras on national TV.



This speech was about American heroes and American workers. She decided THAT was worth literally tearing apart.



Absolutely disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/Cp0tg3AE1W — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) February 5, 2020

Mike Pence today accused Nancy Pelosi of hitting a "new low" by tearing up a ceremonial copy of Trump's SOTU address last night.



"I didn't see her do it. I found out just a few moments later, and I think it was a new low"https://t.co/QwTatW4chT — POLITICO (@politico) February 5, 2020

This man was stunned:

In my 51 years of life I have never seen such disrespect as what @SpeakerPelosi did just now tearing @realDonaldTrump speech omce he finished talking!! I hope she is defeated or removed from congress!! #SOTU pic.twitter.com/78nvHIQQmV — Fernando Alonso (@feralonso43) February 5, 2020

As was Brandon Straka of the "Walk Away" group:

After a speech honoring America’s thriving economy, stunning achievements for minority employment, honoring fallen veterans, & looking to a prosperous future for all Americans; as the words, “God bless America” are spoken by POTUS, @SpeakerPelosi begins tearing up that speech. pic.twitter.com/9UJBvOZVZQ — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) February 5, 2020

Former Democrat Senator Claire McCaskill admitted that tearing up the speech telling the stories of these people "maybe wasn't the best idea":

Former Democrat Senator Claire McCaskill says Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing up the speech "maybe wasn't the best idea" pic.twitter.com/vJwQzJE5XM — Trump War Room - Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) February 5, 2020

Watch the video and ask yourself: was tearing up these stories really a good idea?