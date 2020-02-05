Seeing This New Trump Video of SOTU Guests Makes It Tough to Watch Pelosi Tearing Up Their Stories
A new video put out by the White House (see it below) shows many of the guests at Tuesday night's State of the Union address stating what the American flag means to them. When you see their answers it's hard not to think of Nancy Pelosi tearing up the president's speech, tearing up their stories and demeaning their dreams.
Stephanie Davis, a single mom, was working hard to get her smart daughter, Janiyah, out of her failing local school and into a school of her choice that showed better results.
She says in the video that the flag means "freedom of speech and everyone coming together."
In his speech, President Trump announced that Janiyah would receive a tax credit scholarship.
Another guest, Tony Rankin, said, "When I see the American flag it reminds me of opportunity." Rankin served in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, came home and fell into homelessness and drug addiction. Now, he's gotten help, works in an "Opportunity Zone" in Cincinnati and has reconciled with his family. He made his comment in a new video of the State of the Union guests the president rolled out on Facebook (see it below).
Presidents often highlight stories to make political points and tug at the heartstrings. We all understand this. But it's hard to look at these people speaking of "opportunity" and "everyone coming together" and reconcile their stories of loss, overcoming adversity, and celebration with what Nancy Pelosi did last night to the speech in which their stories were highlighted.
The president ended his upbeat speech with these words of hope:
America is the place where anything can happen! America is the place where anyone can rise. And here, on this land, on this soil, on this continent, the most incredible dreams come true!
This Nation is our canvas, and this country is our masterpiece. We look at tomorrow and see unlimited frontiers just waiting to be explored. Our brightest discoveries are not yet known. Our most thrilling stories are not yet told. Our grandest journeys are not yet made. The American Age, the American Epic, the American Adventure, has only just begun!
Our spirit is still young; the sun is still rising; God’s grace is still shining; and my fellow Americans, the best is yet to come!
Thank you. God Bless You. God Bless America."
After uttering "God Bless America," President Trump handed his speech to the House Speaker, as is tradition.
Then ... she ripped it up.
People saw it as a metaphor for her coarsely ripping up their dreams.
It's hard to see people like this sitting in the balcony near the first lady during the State of the Union speech and not feel sad that the third-most powerful person in government just blew off their hard work and sacrifice.
Retired Navy SEAL and Bin Laden killer, Rob O'Neill, had a word of warning for the House Speaker:
Fox News host Jeanine Piro was aghast:
Judicial Watch's Tom Fitton said he's never seen a thing like it:
Congressman Steve Scalise and Vice President Mike Pence agreed that this was a new low:
This man was stunned:
As was Brandon Straka of the "Walk Away" group:
Former Democrat Senator Claire McCaskill admitted that tearing up the speech telling the stories of these people "maybe wasn't the best idea":
Watch the video and ask yourself: was tearing up these stories really a good idea?
