Schiff Goes Full Snowflake, Claims Trump Tweet ‘Intended to be’ A Threat

On Sunday morning, President Trump took to Twitter to attack the Democrats' impeachment efforts again.

“The Impeachment Hoax is a massive election interference the likes of which has never been seen before. In just two hours the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have seen their phony case absolutely shredded,” Trump tweeted just after 8 a.m.

Several minutes later he followed up with a tweet attacking House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff. “Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!”

Adam Schiff appeared on NBC’s Meet The Press later on Sunday morning and actually brought up the tweets to host Chuck Todd.

“Look at the president's tweets about me today saying I should pay a price—”

"Do you take that as a threat?" Todd asked.

"I think it's intended to be," Schiff replied.

Oh Schiff, put on your big boy pants and grow up.

Schiff has been put under the microscope for his handling of this impeachment. I recently documented the top seven lies Schiff has told to boost impeachment—none of which he has been held accountable for. There were calls for him to be censured after presenting his “satirical” version of the Ukraine call transcript, but Democrats in the House rejected it. So Trump is absolutely right that Schiff has paid no price for his lies. It’s pathetic that Schiff is calling that a threat, like Trump wants to beat him up or put a hit on him.

