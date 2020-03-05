SAVAGE: Trump Owns Bloomberg in Star Wars Meme Battle

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg (D-PILES OF CASH) dropped out of the 2020 presidential race and endorsed Uncle Joe yesterday. President Donald Trump took one last potshot at the failed candidate and his $500 million failure. Then Bloomberg responded with a Star Wars meme. Trump responded in kind, mocking the billionaire's big ego in the process.

"Mini Mike Bloomberg just 'quit' the race for President. I could have told him long ago that he didn’t have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost. Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe’s campaign, hoping to save face," Trump taunted. "It won’t work!"

Mini Mike Bloomberg just “quit” the race for President. I could have told him long ago that he didn’t have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost. Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe’s campaign, hoping to save face. It won’t work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

Bloomberg, never one to let his opponent have the last word, responded with an epic meme: the short video clip of Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) dueling Darth Vader (James Earl Jones). "Your powers are weak, old man," Vader says. "You can't win, Darth. If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine," Obi-Wan responds.

It was an epic response, using one of the greatest moments in modern cinema against the president. Yet it was too grandiose by half.

Trump belittled this epic response with a meme using footage from Space Balls, the satirical version of Star Wars. He chose the moment when Lone Starr (Bill Pullman) holds Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis) at bay, with the villain thrashing uselessly at the hero.

Here's the full Space Balls clip.

"Mini Mike, you're too easy!" Trump taunted.

I'm not usually one for the president's taunts and his potshots at his political opponents on Twitter. I wish he'd stay out of it far more than he does. But after Bloomberg responded with that epic moment, this hilarious meme was just the right thing to diffuse the tension and laugh at the billionaire's pomposity.

Sorry, Bloomberg, but you're not Alec Guinness' Obi-Wan. Sure, you'll pour millions into Joe Biden's struggling attempt to beat Bernie and later take on the president, but you'll go down in history as a footnote to the 2020 election — one more proof that money can't buy you votes.

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.